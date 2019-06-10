Kiefer Sutherland poses on the red carpet for the film “Forsaken” during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Wednesday, September 16, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)

Kiefer Sutherland asks Doug Ford to stop using grandfather Tommy Douglas’s name

‘After all, I knew Tommy Douglas and you sir, are no Tommy Douglas’

Canadian actor Kiefer Sutherland is asking Ontario Premier Doug Ford to stop using his late grandfather Tommy Douglas’s name and image as part of what he calls his “political agenda.”

The Golden Globe-winning “24” and “Designated Survivor” star made the request on his verified Twitter account in reference to a recent tweet by Ford.

Douglas was the premier of Saskatchewan and leader of the New Democratic Party.

He was also known as the founder of medicare and the father of Sutherland’s mother, Canadian actress Shirley Douglas, who was once married to Donald Sutherland.

Earlier this month, cabinet minister Lisa MacLeod penned an op-ed that compared the fiscal policies of the Conservative government to that of Douglas, who served as Saskatchewan premier from 1944 to 1961.

Ford tweeted a link to the article and wrote: “It’s time to make government work for the people again — not the other way around. I think Tommy Douglas would approve.”

Sutherland, who grew up in Toronto, tweeted that he found Ford’s comparison of their policies “offensive.”

“Mr. Ford, your tweet has recently come to my attention and I can only tell you that you are correct, my grandfather Tommy Douglas was fiscally responsible,” said Sutherland’s tweet posted Monday.

“In addition to balancing the budget of Saskatchewan, he also provided the province with paved roads, health care and electricity. He did it all within four years.

“Contrary to your argument, it was never at the expense of social and human services to those in need. I personally find your comparison of your policies to his offensive. So I can only ask, as the grandson of this man, for you to stop posting his picture and using his name as part of your political agenda.”

Sutherland’s tweet concluded: “After all, I knew Tommy Douglas and you Sir, are no Tommy Douglas.

“P.S. You’re lucky my mum’s not active on Twitter.”

When asked for comment, the premier’s office did not address Sutherland’s tweet directly, but said balancing the budget was priority for the government.

“The facts are simple. Despite what others have said, we’ve increased funding for health care by $1.3 billion and education by $700 million,” said director of communications Kayla Iafelice.

READ MORE: Doug Ford says the Liberals’ carbon tax will plunge Canada into recession

As the Progressive Conservative government tries to eliminate an $11.7-billion deficit it is axing or reducing some programs and services, such as cancelling a planned $15 minimum wage, scrapping a basic income pilot project, and cutting funding to legal aid, stem cell research, a tree planting program and the arts.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Toronto Raptors set another Canadian TV record for Game 4 of NBA Finals

Just Posted

UPDATE: Crews continue to battle Read Island wildfire

Fire burning in dense forest and mountainous terrain

Petitioners concede no conflict against Strathcona Regional District director

Case had brought several Cortes Island issues to a halt at regional district since January

Strathcona Regional District looks at water feasibility study on Quadra Island

Regional district will also be applying for funding to help with study for Quathiaski area

Strathcona Regional District holds off on Gorge aquaculture response for now

Staff will prepare a report to go to committee before responding to residents’ correspondence

A sense of connection for Campbell River seniors

Seniors Peer Support program getting back up and running under the Volunteer CR umbrella

VIDEO: Andrew Scheer says Canada’s treatment of Indigenous women not a ‘genocide’

Conservative leader says the treatment ‘is its own tragedy, and does not fall into that category’

Farm fields in Nanaimo catch fire after explosion

Crews from North Cedar and Cranberry volunteer fire departments called to Brightman Road on Monday

Fans pumped for potentially championship-clinching Raptors game tonight

It’s the first time a Canadian team has had a chance at winning the NBA finals

Genocide against Indigenous women and girls ‘obvious,’ says chief commissioner

Andrew Scheer rejection that conclusion from the inquiry

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

B.C. teen heartbroken after thieves poison his beehive

Mom says she can’t understand why someone would kill bees for no apparent reason

Kiefer Sutherland asks Doug Ford to stop using grandfather Tommy Douglas’s name

‘After all, I knew Tommy Douglas and you sir, are no Tommy Douglas’

Couples struggling to conceive are better off not smoking pot: Canadian doctor

Large studies on whether cannabis use is linked to reduced fertility are needed

Province announces $157-million project to replace Nanaimo jail

Site clearing to begin this summer adjacent to current prison location

Most Read