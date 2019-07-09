Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard takes a selfie holding his playoffs MVP trophy during the NBA basketball championship team’s victory parade in Toronto, Monday, June 17, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Kawhi Leonard coming to Vancouver for NBA preseason game

Leonard and the Clippers will take on the Dallas Mavericks in a preseason game at Rogers Arena

Did you get caught up in Raptors fever this year? Sad you’ll never get to see NBA finals MVP Kawhi Leonard play now that he’s abandoned Canada for the L.A. Clippers?

Well, never fear. According to the NBA, Leonard and the Clippers will take on the Dallas Mavericks in a preseason game at Rogers Arena in Vancouver Oct. 17.

Tickets aren’t available yet, but given Toronto Raptors tickets went for thens of thousands in NBA finals, they’re sure to cost a pretty penny.

READ MORE: Fans in Canada and abroad mourn and reflect as Kawhi Leonard leaves the Raptors

READ MORE: ‘Build this man a statue’: Twitter responds to Leonard’s move to Clippers

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian teen who sang Mi’kmaq version of ‘Blackbird’ meets Paul McCartney

Just Posted

Missing 24-year-old Campbell River man found dead, say police

Carter Gorjeu reported missing Sunday evening

Fifty years of monkey escapades in Campbell River

At least two previous monkeys on the loose since 1969, including restaurant rampage

Hiker, missing for five days, found alive in Strathcona Park

Search crew discovered Naswell, 50, in cabin early Monday afternoon

Cloudy skies, chance of showers this evening for Campbell River

In the Campbell River area weather, look for cloudy skies this morning… Continue reading

Campbell River nurse administrator named Health Care Hero

Pauline Bernard receives a 2019 BC Health Care Award

Second $100M settlement reached in RCMP sexual harassment class action

They who reached a similar deal with its female Mounties three years ago

Kawhi Leonard coming to Vancouver for NBA preseason game

Leonard and the Clippers will take on the Dallas Mavericks in a preseason game at Rogers Arena

B.C. woman receives firsthand account of California’s massive earthquake

Shuswap resident’s sister and family camping outside at night as aftershocks continue

Surrey to rename street to commemorate Komagata Maru victims

A heritage storyboard about the 1914 incident at s Surrey park was also endorsed by council

Eighth dead whale washes up on B.C. coast

A total of 171 grey whales have been found dead on the west coast from Mexico to Alaska

Cineplex sticks by decision to screen anti-abortion film ‘Unplanned’

It will also screen in 10 Landmark Cinemas as well as some independent theatres in Canada

UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

Ban linked to anti-SOGI activist Jenn Smith’s talk on campus

Two inmates escape B.C.’s William Head prison

Correctional Service of Canada working with Victoria police to find James Busch and Zachary Armitage

Swoop hit by ongoing wave of flight cancellations as passengers vent frustration

The issue was caused by ‘unscheduled maintenance’

Most Read