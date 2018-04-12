(PerkCanada/Instagram)

#JerseysForHumboldt reaches all corners of B.C. to honour bus crash victims

Thousands have taken to social media to post messages of support for Humboldt Broncos, families

A Jersey Day event inspired by a group of B.C. hockey moms has gone national, with people across Canada sporting jerseys to send messages of support for the families who lost loved ones in last week’s horrific bus crash in Saskatchewan.

READ MORE: Langley hockey moms jersey campaign to honour Humboldt players goes international

Thousands have taken to social media to post messages of support, alongside photos of themselves and friends in hockey jerseys and the hashtag #jerseysforhumboldt.

The death toll in the highway crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior A hockey team reached 16 yesterday. Thirteeen others were injured.

#jerseyday #JerseysForHumboldt #humboldtstrong

A post shared by Emily Beausoleil (@everydayboymom) on

#ourboys #humboldtstrong #jerseysforhumboldt #garrisonroadschool #forterieminorhockey

A post shared by Amanda Barnes (@amandaleebarnes) on

Sending love and support! #jerseysforhumboldt #humboldtstrong

A post shared by Valerie Foley Esquer (@valesquer) on

#jerseysforhumboldt #humboltstrong #jerseyday

A post shared by Bosco (@boscothebt) on

AV Team @ SOCAN Music supports Humboldt Broncos #jerseysforhumboldt

A post shared by Gigi Dimatera (@gigidimatera) on

Across Canada on Monday, people left hockey sticks on their front steps to honour the players.

An online campaign has raised more than $9 million to become the largest GoFundMe campaign in Canada and one of the five most successful campaigns ever on the platform.

Have a photo wearing your jersey? Send to Kieran.oconnor@bpdigital.ca

Previous story
TV host Rick Mercer signs off with one final rant

Just Posted

Campbell Riverites pass fundraising goal, will shave heads for mental health

One man’s playful jab at his wife’s hair has become a welcome gift for VIMHS

Museum at Campbell River celebrates Ripple Rock 60th anniversary

It has been 60 years since the Ripple Rock explosion, the first… Continue reading

Cruise the coast with the historic Columbia III and the Museum at Campbell River

The Museum at Campbell River kicks off its summer program of coastal… Continue reading

City of Campbell River to offer discounts on permits for energy efficient buildings

It will now cost you less to get a building permit if you’re being energy friendly

Campbell Riverite to compete for national wrestling title

Kaitlyn Jinda won provincial championship by pinning her opponent in just 30 seconds

‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15

Dealing with addiction; Finding the root cause

B.C. First Nations man hosts conference to help himself, other heal

Business groups gather for action on Trans Mountain pipeline

Vancouver event brings together, forest, mining, petroleum leaders

Trudeau to meet Sunday with B.C., Alberta premiers over Trans Mountain impasse

PM will take a break from his multi-country tour to meet with the provincial leaders

#JerseysForHumboldt reaches all corners of B.C. to honour bus crash victims

Thousands have taken to social media to post messages of support for Humboldt Broncos, families

Sexual harassment in the workplace is an ‘epidemic,’ says survey

Sexual harassment in Canadian workplaces is an “epidemic that has been allowed to persist.”

The first of 16. Funeral for play-by-play announcer of Humboldt Broncos

The funeral for Tyler Bieber will be held today at the Elgar Petersen Arena where the Broncos played their home games.

Pair of Metro Vancouver police officers arrested, released, in Cuba

The Vancouver and Port Moody police departments have confirmed one of their members was taken into custody and then released

Canadians make history by winning inaugural Commonwealth Games beach volleyball

Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes made history Thursday at the Commonwealth Games.

Most Read

  • #JerseysForHumboldt reaches all corners of B.C. to honour bus crash victims

    Thousands have taken to social media to post messages of support for Humboldt Broncos, families