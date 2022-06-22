Honey needs new wheels after being found paralyzed on the side of a road. (GVAC/Facebook)

Honey needs new wheels after being found paralyzed on the side of a road. (GVAC/Facebook)

‘Honey needs wheels’: Island animal rescue fundraises for paralyzed, abandoned pup

The organization plans to try physiotherapy but says: ‘Honey needs wheels’

A Victoria animal rescue is raising funds for a paralyzed pup found abandoned roadside.

Greater Victoria Animal Crusaders took to social media after the dog was found abandoned by the side of the road “paralyzed and helpless.”

Honey was found beside the road near the picnic area at Island View Beach, a GVAC spokesperson told Black Press Media. The pup appears to be about one to three years old and was picked up by CRD Animal Control before being handed off to the animal crusaders after stabilization at WAVES (West Coast Animal Veterinary Emergency Specialty Hospital in Langford). The animal is receiving ongoing care at Elk Lake Veterinary and scheduled for further examination of her mobility possibilities Thursday (June 23).

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island animal videos we watched in 2021

“This sweet girl, Honey, needs wheels,” the social media post reads. “We’ve got some vetting to do and some medications and physical therapy to try, but we think wheels may make this muffin the happiest girl.”

Founded in 1973, GVAC is a volunteer-run organization that aims to put as close to 100 per cent of donations as possible to rescue and care of pets.

Visit gvacrescue.ca to donate to the cause, or Honey’s mobility.

READ ALSO: Happy the elephant isn’t a person, top New York court rules

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

animal welfarePhilanthropySaanich PeninsulaWest Shore

Previous story
Metis educator keeping language, history alive in Vancouver Island schools
Next story
From food to family member: Baby B.C. hawk goes from eagle bait to roommate

Just Posted

Aquatic science biologist Shawn Stenhouse releases an Atlantic salmon back into its tank during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
B.C. fish farm licences outside Discovery Islands renewed until at least spring 2023

Campbell River Fire Chief Thomas Doherty will be moving to Whistler in mid-July. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Fire Chief looks back on time in community before move to Whistler

People walk up stairs to the entrance of the Royal BC Museum in Victoria, B.C. Premier John Horgan announced June 22 they are stopping their $789-million plan to rebuild the ageing building, and sending things back to public consultation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Province cancels controversial $789M Royal BC Museum rebuild

A carnival ride set up by Spirit Square in Campbell River gets some use during National Indigenous Peoples Day. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror
PHOTOS: Campbell River’s Spirit Square comes alive for National Indigenous Peoples Day