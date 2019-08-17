Mr. Bentley and cans of beer made in his honour by Surrey-based Russell Brewing. (Photo: facebook.com/Russell.Brewing)

Helicopter-riding dog Mr. Bentley now featured on cans of new B.C.-made beer

Partial proceeds from every pack go to Children’s Wish

A new beer made by Surrey’s Russell Brewing honours Mr. Bentley, an English bulldog who’s become a social-media star.

A drawing of the “moonwalking, helicopter co-piloting, cucumber eating, internet sensation” from Vancouver is featured on cans of Mr. Bentley’s Cucumber Sour.

“He partnered with Russell Brewing to create this refreshingly crisp Cucumber Sour. Partial proceeds from every pack go to Children’s Wish,” says a post on the brewer’s website.

The charity works to grant wishes to Canadian kids diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses.

The quirky Mr. Bentley is afraid of essentially everything, according to his owner, Bradley Friesen.

The dog’s hangups include a fear of shiny floors, so he “moonwalks” backward on such surfaces.

Videos of such adventures have earned Mr. Bentley more than 327,000 followers on Instagram, close to 12,000 subscribers on Youtube and another 18,500 followers on Facebook.

One thing Mr. Bentley isn’t afraid of is riding shotgun in a helicopter piloted by Friesen.

Accordingly, a “Fly With Bentley” contest has been posted to Russell Brewing’s website, for a flight for two with Sky Helicopters.

RELATED STORY: Owner takes bulldog on a best-friend helicopter ride across Pitt Lake.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com


