Video of grizzly bears chasing black bear near Alberta highway goes viral

Thousands watch viral video of mother bear, her three cubs chasing a black bear near Grande Prairie

An astonishing video of a group of bears chasing another bear on the side of an Alberta highway has been turning heads since being captured on camera this weekend.

Posted on Facebook by Jason Corrigal Sunday, the video shows a black bear picking through some debris on the side of Highway 40, just south of Grande Prairie.

VIDEO: Hide your picnic baskets, the bears are out

VIDEO: Kayaker mauled by grizzly bear in southeast B.C.

That’s when four grizzly bears – including three smaller cubs – appear from the entrance to a forest. After making eye contact, the black bear takes off down the side of the road and the four others go for a chase.

The video has since been viewed more than 400,000 times as of Wednesday morning.

Stopping to capture spectacular view of animals doing what animals do along the roadside is often referred to as “bear jams” by transportation officials in Canada.

Bear jams, which usually occur during the mid-spring to summer months when bears appear out of hibernation, are when people stop on roadways to take photos of bears, increasing the potential for collisions with other vehicles or harm to the bears.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tim Hortons tests food delivery in 3 cities; kids menu and loyalty program to come
Next story
B.C. man, 71, builds bike that can glide along unused railroad

Just Posted

Campbell River Fire Department wants everyone to stay safe this barbecue season

Fire Chief Thomas Doherty has some handy tips for residents

Island moves four to five millimetres away from mainland

Southern Vancouver Island shifts due to tiny tremors

Strathcona Regional District wants to add land to Cortes Island park

Area in question is adjacent to northwest corner of current community park

UPDATED: Head-on collision on Hwy. 19 leaves one man dead north of Campbell River

Car reportedly crossed centre line

First Nation pipeline protesters erect ‘tiny homes’ in B.C. Park

Kanahus Manuel and Tiny House Warriors say more homes being constructed in park

Video of grizzly bears chasing black bear near Alberta highway goes viral

Thousands watch viral video of mother bear, her three cubs chasing a black bear near Grande Prairie

Hurricane Chris to make landfall in Newfoundland as post-tropical storm

Environment Canada says Chris was about 372 kilometres southwest of Sable Island early Thursday morning.

CN freight train derails along southern B.C. lake

A CN freight train hauling pulp derailed beside a lake near Pemberton, British Colombia.

Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Trump spending call

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Donald Trump’s persistent spending call.

BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week

Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC

WITH VIDEO: Nanaimo man rescued from Comox Valley’s Stotan Falls Wednesday

A 25-year-old man from Nanaimo is bruised but safe following a rescue… Continue reading

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

B.C. man, 71, builds bike that can glide along unused railroad

Island Corridor Foundation says rail use not permitted on active railroad

Alberta man missing on B.C. river found dead

Body found on July 11 after going missing on July 7

Most Read