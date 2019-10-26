Google’s most-searched Halloween costumes of 2019

Google has released a list of the most-searched Halloween costumes of 2019.
From Pennywise, the evil clown in IT, to the Stranger Things cast, here’s this spooky season’s top 10 list:
What are you dressing up as this Halloween?
Google has released a list of the most-searched Halloween costumes of 2019.
From Pennywise, the evil clown in IT, to the Stranger Things cast, here’s this spooky season’s top 10 list:
4,000 visitors last year for annual fundraiser, the museum’s largest of the year
Parents should talk with kids before heading out the door trick or treating
Bowen Queen will run Quadra Island-Campbell River route Nov. 3-16
Peter Schwarzhoff says he won’t be running a third time
A video taken by a witness showed the platform swinging wildly in the wind
Judge rules that the tax does not discriminate based on race or national origin
Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said global carbon dioxide emissions have increased by 65 per cent since 1992
Meanwhile, comissioner Austin Cullen granted status to James Lightbody, president of the B.C. Lottery Corp.
Vancouver held 5-1 lead late in second period
Changes aimed at curbing costs at the financially troubled Insurance Corp. of B.C.
The new 120-tonne haul rope arrived Thursday from Fatzer Wire Ropes in Switzerland
Other speakers at the event include David Suzuki and Tiny House Warrior activist Kanahus Manuel
One Sailing White, Expect Delay IPA and Duke Pint among the suggestions
Almost a quarter of electric vehicle owners said they’ve gotten in an argument at a charging station
Ex-speaker Linda Reid silent on legislature liquor removal
Other speakers at the event include David Suzuki and Tiny House Warrior activist Kanahus Manuel
4,000 visitors last year for annual fundraiser, the museum’s largest of the year
Several sailings between the Vancouver and Vancouver Island are cancelled
Man-made lake where two girls drowned remains closed as B.C. city council deliberates updates