Any member of the Armed Forces, either in uniform or with proper identification can stop by for a free beverage on Remembrance Day. (The Canadian Press/Chris Young)

Free drinks for veterans, Canadian Armed Forces members at Tim Hortons this Remembrance Day

The popular coffee franchise will be giving out beverages to vets and those in the Armed Forces

Tim Hortons will give out free drinks to veterans and members of the Canadian Armed Forces on Nov. 11 in all 4,000 locations across Canada.

Veterans and service members can stop by any Tim Hortons on Remembrance Day for a free drink of their choice, the company said in a press release.

Axel Schwan, the president of the company, said that all of the Tim Hortons restaurant owners throughout the country wanted to seize the opportunity to give back to those who have sacrificed so much for Canada.

“Each year, Tim Hortons and our 1,500 restaurant owners across Canada pause to reflect on the sacrifices that so many veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members have made for Canada,” said Schwan in the press release. “We look forward to greeting veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members on Nov. 11, thanking them for their service and offering them a free hot beverage as a small token of our gratitude.”

Free beverages of any size will be given to people in uniform or those with proper identification.

READ MORE: Remembrance Day ceremonies set to return to form Friday

