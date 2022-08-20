Sam Sung, who now goes by Sam Struan, is auctioning off his original Sam Sung Apple business card along with a t-shirt and lanyard to raise money for the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre in Vancouver. (Sam Struan photo)

Sam Sung, who now goes by Sam Struan, is auctioning off his original Sam Sung Apple business card along with a t-shirt and lanyard to raise money for the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre in Vancouver. (Sam Struan photo)

Former B.C. Apple Store employee Sam Sung auctioning off business card for charity

Sung, who now goes by Struan, previously auctioned off a business card, raising $2,500 for charity

When it comes to the world of electronics, you’d almost never see the words Apple and Samsung next to each other. But in the case of former Apple employee Sam Sung, it’s something he’s seen at least twice.

Sung, who now goes by Sam Struan, made headlines in 2014 when he auctioned off his business card from his time with Apple at Vancouver’s Pacific Centre. At the time, he raised $2,500 for the Children’s Make a Wish Foundation in B.C. and Yukon.

Now Struan has found his original Apple business card from when he worked at the Glasgow Apple Store. He’s auctioning off the original business card on E-Bay with the hopes of raising funds for the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre in Vancouver.

As of Aug. 20, the auction is at $620. The business card which reads ‘Sam Sung, Specialist”, is framed alongside an Apple t-shirt and the lanyard he wore during his time at the store.

Bids are open until Tuesday, Aug. 23.

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ontario nuclear operator travelling on motorcycle across Canada with canine friend

Just Posted

A persistent rumour that homeless people are being bused to Campbell River has its own version in many other B.C. communities. Black Press photo
Ticket to ride: ‘No evidence’ homeless people are being bused to Campbell River

Jim Abram, pictured in 2017, is stepping back from his long-time role as Discovery Islands, Mainland Inlets director for the Strathcona Regional District. File photo
Long-time Strathcona Regional District director Jim Abram not seeking re-election

Lisa Alemany-Kunzler (left) learns how to administer Naloxone from Trevor Cardinell and Amy Criss from AVI at last year’s IOAD event. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
10 Campbell Riverites have died of toxic drug poisoning this year so far

Members of the 2022 Tour de Rock team. (Tour de Rock photo)
Tour de Rock riders getting ready to hit the road for 25th-anniversary fundraiser