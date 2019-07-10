BC Ferries is offering passengers a chance at prizes with its latest promotion — #FerryHair. (BC Ferries)

Ferry hair, don’t care? BC Ferries offers prizes for best photos

Contest rewards passengers for #FerryHair photos

Let your hair down.

BC Ferries is offering passengers a chance at prizes with its latest promotion — #FerryHair.

The campaign, which awards selected winners with $25 gift certificates at Passages Gift Shop, calls for ferry passengers to share their best “ferry hair” photos.

Instagram, Twitter and Facebook users can enter the contest by sharing their photos, provided the pictures are original and were snapped while on board BC Ferries within the last three years, using the #FerryHair hashtag and by tagging @BCFerries.

The photos must also be public to ensure the contest’s judges can find the posts.

The panel, appointed by BC Ferries, reviews entries on a bi-weekly basis, with winners being contacted roughly every second Friday. The judging criteria: creativity, originality and whether or not the photo captures “ferry hair” on BC Ferries.

The contest is now open and is slated to run until Sept. 27.

For more information, and complete details, visit the BC Ferries website.

READ ALSO: Sooke-area Scouts Jamboree expected to cause BC ferry travel congestion

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kawhi Leonard coming to Vancouver for NBA preseason game

Just Posted

Trout and coho stranded in pools with reduced food amid drought on North Island

Streamflows remain low despite rainfall

Alberta resident photographs grizzly north of Campbell River

Multiple grizzly sightings reported in recent weeks

It’s baby season at MARS Wildlife Rescue Centre in Comox Valley

Cash-strapped non-profit in need of donations

New process to ‘streamline’ development approvals in Campbell River, says city

Developers will meet with city planners starting July 29

Conditions ‘very dry’ in Campbell River and across Vancouver Island despite rainfall

Low runoff on the Campbell River poised to break records going back 60 years

VIDEO: Roads remain washed out due to flooding in the Cariboo

The Chilcotin River south of Big Creek and its tributaries remain on flood watch

2 seniors arrested after woman doused with hot soup at B.C. food court

No charges have been laid yet

‘Protesting Grandpa’ arrested in snorkel gear at Trans Mountain terminal protest

A 71-year-old man was arrested after breaching a court injunction at the Burnaby terminal

Ferry hair, don’t care? BC Ferries offers prizes for best photos

Contest rewards passengers for #FerryHair photos

Fisherman called hero after saving man from drowning in B.C. lake

“I didn’t really think about anything I was doing, I just kind of did it,” said Calgary’s Aaron Jones.

B.C. to begin increasing coastal log export charges

New fees based on harvest cost, cedar no longer exempt

Province offers grants for free tampons, pads to ease ‘period poverty’ in B.C.

United Way and B.C. government will be giving a one-time $95,000 to 12 non-profit agencies

Mountain biker found dead on Vancouver Island trail

A mountain biker died on the Cumberland trails Tuesday night. Village of… Continue reading

U.S. Navy being sued for expanded flights from island near Victoria

Washington State attorney general announces lawsuit against navy for expanded operations

Most Read