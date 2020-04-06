Easter Bunny not a COVID-19 carrier, allowed to do drop offs

World Health Organization grants permission to Bunny as he cannot transfer the virus

There’s some bunny who is immune to the coronavirus.

It has come to the attention of the World Health Organization that the Easter Bunny cannot transfer the virus, therefore WHO has given the bunny permission to go ahead with Easter drop offs as usual.

“It has come to our attention that many children across the world are concerned about Easter this year,” reads a letter from the desk of the Easter Bunny.

“The Easter Bunny has been tested as a precaution and is clear of the virus and any symptoms and will take all proper precautions to ensure that it cannot be passed from house to house along the usual drop-off route.”

Easter Bunny Headquarters has been following the COVID-19 situation carefully and is following the highest safety procedures necessary to ensure everyone has a safe and “hoppy” Easter.

“As always, the Easter Bunny promises to be diligent with food safety and paw washing and hopes you are doing the same.”

So while Easter will continue, there has been some supply issues.

“Due to an increase in demand and some shortages, we may have to make some substitutions for this year’s Easter treats, but we know that you are very understanding and all doing your part to stay hoppy, health and safe during this difficult time,” said the Easter Bunny.

READ MORE: Did you know potatoe chips cause more weight gain than any other food?

READ MORE: As 240K apply for emergency benefit Trudeay says aid coming for Canadians left behind

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusHolidays and Seasonal Events

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
How well can cell phones carry COVID-19? Disinfecting may be wise

Just Posted

March domestic violence figures show no impact from social isolation, Campbell River RCMP say

Campbell River RCMP see no evidence social isolation is causing an increase… Continue reading

After 37 years, Campbell River Arts Council annual members’ show goes online

38th Annual Members Show shifted from physical gallery to website

BC Ferries to bring in health checks as feds restrict marine travel due to COVID-19

Measures announced Sunday came into effect Monday

Campbell River Arts Council’s Banner Project coming to a home near you

‘Banners will be reflective of how a community can stay positive even in difficult times,’ – CRAC executive director

B.C. firefighters only responding to most life-threatening calls during COVID-19 pandemic

The directive comes after province spoke with paramedics, fire services, according to top doctor

As 240K apply for emergency benefit, Trudeau says aid coming for Canadians left behind

Canada Emergency Response Benefit provides $2,000 per month

Campbell River community COVID-19 agencies, services and resources list

The list outlines status of social agencies in the community

B.C. clears more acute hospital beds as COVID-19 case growth slows

Province holding about 40% of beds empty for peak still to come

Recovery rate tops 60% but B.C. records death of man in his 40s due to COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry says 783 people have recoverd

UPDATE: UK PM Boris Johnson moved to intensive care after COVID-19 symptoms worse

He has been quarantined in his Downing St. residence since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26

Travellers, travel agents ‘in agony’ over refund policies and customer service

Many Canadian carriers are offering customers flights rebookings or travel vouchers — but not refunds

Introverted and extroverted kids likely to react differently to COVID-19 restrictions

B.C. child psychologist says your parenting approach can’t be one-size fits all in social isolation

B.C. begins taking submissions for $2M COVID-19 research fund

Rural health, impact of shifting hospital resources among priorities

Wearing non-medical masks can stop spread of COVID-19 before symptoms start: Tam

Health officials had previously not recommended wearing them

Most Read