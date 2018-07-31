Dog Days of Summer come to YVR

Double the dogs means double the fun as summer travel heats up

It might be scorching hot outside but it’s the Dog Days of Summer indoors this week at the Vancouver International Airport.

Close to 20 hardworking pups are pulling some extra shifts as the airport highlights all of the different roles played by these helpful canines.

“The work these dogs do to keep the terminal and the community safe and also keep travellers calm and happy is immeasurable,” said Reg Crake, the director of customer care.

The airport is marking one year since the launch of its LASI – Less Airport Stress Initiative – that aims to keep travellers moving smoothly through YVR, especially in the busy summer months.

“This program saw us partner with St. John’s Ambulance to have their therapy dogs at YVR to help ease the anxiety of travellers,” Crake said.

“This program’s been a huge success.”

For this whole week, the hardworking dogs will be pulling double time as they roam the terminals from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Crake said, helping to soothe the more than 90,000 passengers flying in and out of YVR each day this summer.

Photos courtesy Vancouver Airport Authority

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alex Trebek can see life without ‘Jeopardy’

Just Posted

North Island hospital heliports in operation

The rooftop heliports at the Campbell River and Comox Valley hospitals will… Continue reading

Campbell River’s Avalon Wasteneys and her teammates claim rowing gold

Campbell River’s Avalon Wasteneys and her Women’s 8 rowing teammates captured gold… Continue reading

Province warns Vancouver Island of expanded drought warning

Government urges residents, businesses to conserve water

Campbell River residents urged to take responsibility for cleaning up the ocean

Aquaruim manager Ricky Belanger wants everyone to do just a little more to help the oceans

Jet ski and boat collide at lake near Campbell River

RCMP’s West Coast Marine unit helping with the investigation

Dog Days of Summer come to YVR

Double the dogs means double the fun as summer travel heats up

Gangster involved in international hit found dead in B.C. blueberry field in 2016

Two years after killing, reporter Kim Bolan unearths saga of local drug dealers recruited to Dubai

VIDEO: B.C. advocates rally against woman who had eight dogs in hotel room

Karin, Catherine Adams have been caught with pets this year, breaching 20-year ban on owning animals

Johnny Manziel to make CFL debut on Friday

Former Heisman Trophy winner hasn’t started a regular season game since December 2015 with the Cleveland Browns

Victim in Toronto shooting was trying to help wounded

Nursing student Danielle Kane, 31, was shot in the spine while trying to help other victims in attack

New rules to fast-track disability payments for terminally ill Canadians

Decision to rewrite the policy is aimed at untangling problems that lead to slow decisions

B.C. grandma, 70, gets 7 days in jail for pipeline protest

Laurie Embree called the law ‘unjust’ in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver

RCMP assist coroner in investigation of body near Lumby

Vernon Search and Rescue located body near south end of Mabel Lake up steep embankment

Documentary pitched about transition of Vancouver Island’s ‘Penny Girl’

Fundraising phenom behind Jeneece Place came out as transgender last month

Most Read