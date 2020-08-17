FILE - In this April 11, 2010, file photo, tourists walk along a ridge at Death Valley National Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Brian Melley, File)

Death Valley reaches highest world temperature in more than 100 years

Temperature is just four degrees below the record set in 1913

A region in eastern California has hit the highest global temperature recorded in more than 100 years, according to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center.

The organization said Death Valley recorded a temperature of 130 F (54.4 C) on Sunday (Aug. 16). The aptly named Death Valley is part of the Mojave Desert and is frequently the hottest location on the planet.

The record breaking temperature was recorded at 3:41 p.m. local time. The record temperature was 134 F and was recorded on July 10, 1913, although Death Valley did hit 129 F in 2013.

ALSO READ: Grizzly bear attack sends one person to B.C. hospital in serious condition

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 16 to 22

Just Posted

‘Get ready for a winning season Storm fans,’ says returning lead-scorer

Josh Pederson re-signs with Campbell River Storm for his final VIJHL season

Patron of the Arts creates temporary walking tour in downtown Campbell River

Heading Out in Our Hats is on display at 18 downtown businesses until Aug. 21

Two more coaches join Campbell River Storm

Talent ID camp kicked off August 14 - 16

Record response for UCBM nominations this year

Eight out of 26 submissions from Vancouver Island

NexStream competitors to be crowned in virtual finale

September 9 virtual event will showcase work of seven finalists

QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

Canada’s national police force marks its 100th anniversary in 2020

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Mounties launch probe after $230K ‘disappears’ from Coquitlam Little League funds

Discrepancy was discovered when refunds were being issued for cancelled season

Calgary woman dies after being swept away in river at Kootenay National Park

It’s believed the woman was getting her photo taken when she lost her footing

Lightning fills the Vancouver Island night sky

Reader photos, plus this week’s forecast

Death Valley reaches highest world temperature in more than 100 years

Temperature is just four degrees below the record set in 1913

CFL cancels 2020 season during pandemic, ends 100-plus year run for Grey Cup

The CFL becomes one of the few major North American pro sports leagues to wipe out play in 2020

B.C.’s COVID-19 low-income payments extended to December

$300 monthly ‘crisis supplement’ for income assistance

Man left with serious injuries after attack by grizzly bear with cubs in B.C.

Paramedics cared for one patient before the individual was sent to hospital in serious condition

Most Read