A sign outside the Canada Revenue Agency is seen Monday May 10, 2021 in Ottawa. The Canada Revenue Agency says it will be sending e-notifications about uncashed checks to 25,000 Canadians this month.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

CRA says it has $1.4 billion in uncashed cheques sitting in its coffers

Each year, the CRA issues millions of payments in the form of benefits and refunds

The Canada Revenue Agency says it will be sending e-notifications about uncashed cheques to 25,000 Canadians this month.

The federal agency says it has approximately $1.4 billion worth of uncashed cheques in its coffers that have accumulated over the years, with some dating back to 1998.

Each year, the CRA issues millions of payments in the form of benefits and refunds, but some cheques remain uncashed for various reasons, including misplacing a cheque or changing addresses.

Another 25,000 Canadians will receive e-notifications in November, followed by 25,000 more in May 2023.

The CRA launched a campaign in February 2020 to get Canadians to cash their cheques and says it has so far returned more than $800 million back to taxpayers.

The CRA says Canadians can check if they have uncashed payments by logging in to or signing up for an online CRA account.

RELATED: Canadians’ savings are slowly dripping away as deposit interest lags far behind inflation

Previous story
Video: Okanagan sky lights up after thunderstorm
Next story
Look up! Perseid meteor shower and supermoon a double-whammy in B.C. skies

Just Posted

Shelly and Mateo, one of twelve families who will move into Habitat’s affordable housing development at 1375 Piercy Avenue in Courtenay, hold shovels at the project’s groundbreaking ceremony. Photo Credit: John Bonner
Habitat for Humanity partners with Peninsula Co-op for a monthly donor drive

BC Nurses Union members and supporters attended a rally in Campbell River’s Spirit Square Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Nurses rally for change in Campbell River

The emergency weather shelter was previously run at 690 Evergreen Road. However, because of limited space and staffing, the Coalition to End Homelessness is hoping to find a larger and more accessible space for this year. Photo courtesy Sue Moen
Campbell River has everything it needs for an extreme weather shelter except staff

A truck got high-centred on the median north of the Willis Road and Highway 19 intersection in Campbell River mid-morning Wednesday, Aug. 10. Photo contributed
Truck gets high-centred on Highway 19 median in Campbell River