Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 situation in B.C., July 15, 2020. (B.C. government)

COVID-19: B.C.’s top doctor to receive honorary degree from Royal Roads University

Dr. Bonnie Henry was appointed as B.C.’s provincial health officer on Feb. 1, 2020

Royal Roads University is awarding Dr. Bonnie Henry with an honorary degree for her work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Henry was appointed as B.C.’s provincial health officer on Feb. 1, 2018 and has since become the face of provincial health messaging during the virus crisis, best known for her phrase: “Be kind, be calm and be safe”.

Prior to her current role, Henry was deputy provincial health officer before replacing Dr. Perry Kendall when he retired.

Previous to that, Henry worked for the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, Toronto Public Health, the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

She is B.C.’s first female provincial health officer.

The announcement emerged from the Royal Roads University Board of Governors chair and chancellor, Nelson Chan, on Thursday morning in a board meeting that was accidentally live-streamed.

Henry was informed of the award earlier this week. Royal Roads had planned to make the announcement on Friday morning.

