Earnest Barker (front left) with the two unidentified figures. (Submitted)

Couple wonders who’s in a Cariboo photo that’s been hanging in their home for years

Charles and Lynn Dick believe the image was taken at the 70 Mile Road House

Charles and Lynn Dick have had a picture of three people hanging up in their house in Vancouver for years, but they’ve never known who two of them are.

The Lower Mainland couple contacted the 100 Mile Free Press in the hope that someone will recognize the strangers in the image. There is nothing on the back but they guess it was taken at the 70 Mile Road House.

“We’re looking really to find out who they might be. Maybe someone is still alive that we could talk to,” Charles Dick said.

The man in the picture they do know is his wife’s father, Earnest Barker, who used to go hunting in the area.

Barker was born in 1883. Dick guesses the man was about 29 years old when the photo was taken, and that the car is from approximately 1912.

“I presume that that [other] man in the picture – he must be in his thirties, maybe into his forties, so he must be long gone and the girl in the seat there, she’d be long gone too I would suspect.”

Barker died in 1962.

READ MORE: B.C. woman finds mysterious coin among Grandma’s collection

He said he and his wife thought someone might still be in the area who might recognize the mystery subjects, perhaps with a photo of their own.

If you think you know who’s in the picture, email chuclyn@gmail.com or call 604-261-5092.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A closeup of the unidentified man. (Submitted)

Previous story
VIDEO: Rare ‘ice circle’ spotted on Kamloops river

Just Posted

Affordable housing for women and children coming to downtown Campbell River

Complex will be located by Rose Harbour, which serves the same demographic and has long waiting list

Check out a new future at career and education fair in Comox

Event today features booths from more than 40 employers and educational institutions

BC Hydro urging caution around Campbell River system as filling reservoirs require water release

BC Hydro began a system-wide extra water release Wednesday night

Curtain call: Timberline prop master’s final production

Ben Bellosillo spent last summer creating Avenue Q puppets by hand

Campbell River artists looking for a spot to put a 20-foot long driftwood salmon

Collaboration between Eiko Jones, Kim Isles and Alex Witcombe is garnering attention

Fashion Fridays: The basics you need for your body type

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

New U.S. LNG terminal near northwestern B.C. town proposed

AlaskCAN International LNG wants terminal just over Canadian border, but using B.C gas

Couple wonders who’s in a Cariboo photo that’s been hanging in their home for years

Charles and Lynn Dick believe the image was taken at the 70 Mile Road House

Here’s what Canada is doing to stop the coronavirus from getting in

Health officials are monitoring multiple possible cases in Canada

‘I would not go’ to China says B.C. traveller concerned about coronavirus

Alice Li said she goes to China every other year but would scrap any travel plans

Royal Canadian Legion expels B.C. member for wearing unearned military commendations

‘Stolen valour is stolen service and it’s just totally wrong’

‘Latte-sipping urbanites’ need to realize value of mining in B.C., association head says

Industry generates a total of $3.9 billion in sales of goods and service across the province

‘We could see fire all over the landscape’: Vancouver Island man recounts helping crews in Australia

Kevin Cochrane of the Coastal Fire Centre spent 38 days Down Under

Uber, Lyft approved for ride-hailing in Lower Mainland

Kater Technologies Inc.’s application was rejected

Most Read