Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid lines up for a faceoff against the Vancouver Canucks during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Hockey superstar McDavid and the “Degrassi” franchise are among this year’s inductees to Canada’s Walk of Fame. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid lines up for a faceoff against the Vancouver Canucks during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Hockey superstar McDavid and the “Degrassi” franchise are among this year’s inductees to Canada’s Walk of Fame. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Connor McDavid, Rick Mercer, ‘Degrassi’ among inductees to Canada’s Walk of Fame

More inductees expected to be announced in the coming months

Hockey superstar Connor McDavid and the “Degrassi” franchise are among this year’s inductees to Canada’s Walk of Fame.

Political commentator and satirist Rick Mercer and retired Supreme Court Justice Rosalie Abella are also among the notable Canadians set to be honoured.

Organizers say more inductees will be announced in the coming months.

The 25th edition of the salute to Canadian achievement is set for Dec. 2 in Toronto and organizers say it will include performances and tributes from alumni from the past 25 years.

A special broadcast will air at a later date on CTV.

Canada’s Walk of Fame recognizes standouts in the fields of arts and entertainment, athletics, entrepreneurship and philanthropy, humanitarianism, and science, technology and innovation.

READ MORE: Tragically Hip, Barbara Frum among Canada’s Walk of Fame inductees

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Kelowna’s Josh Gorges played 13 NHL seasons

Just Posted

The Campbell River Cricket Club captured the All-Island pre season tournament trophy, playing in Victoria the last two weekends of April. Pictured are Abhishek Bajpai, Anmol Bhullar, Aadil Dahnsay, Simon Deller, Abhinav Dua, Benjamin George, Sijo Jose, Ranjit Momi, Kiran Nair, Adam Panziera, Harsh Raval, Rahul Reddy, Gurbir Singh, Parmeet Singh. Photo Courtesy Jim Bagley/Campbell River Cricket Club
Campbell River Cricket Team wins prestigeous All-Island Trophy

Campbell River Singers Spring Concert is being held Saturday, May 6 at the CR Baptist Church. Photo contributed
Campbell River Singers present ‘Spring on the River’

Canada is co-operating with partners abroad, including the International Criminal Court, to ensure perpetrators of heinous acts are held accountable. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A case of stolen gas?: Quadra Island Crime Report April 17-30

Tsunami Preparedness is a major part of Islanders’ emergency preparedness plans. (Black Press Media file photo)
Seven things SRD residents can do for Emergency Preparedness Week