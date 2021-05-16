A member of the Esquimalt Dippers ocean swimming group dives in for a dinner-hour dip in February. (Photo courtesy Sophie Malczewska)

A member of the Esquimalt Dippers ocean swimming group dives in for a dinner-hour dip in February. (Photo courtesy Sophie Malczewska)

Cold water swims boost physical, mental wellness for Vancouver Island dippers

Greater Victoria area Esquimalt Dippers group up to 70-plus members

A group of hardy Esquimalt and Vic West residents are getting back to nature via the ocean.

Since January, members of the Esquimalt Dippers have been taking part in what for some has been a daily ritual of taking a dip. The reasons range from the physical invigoration it provides and camaraderie with like-minded people to making a spiritual connection with the natural environment.

“Everybody is there for a different reason,” said Sonya Gracey, an organizer of the group of more than 70.

Swim locations vary and some sessions attract up to 15 people, between people arriving, leaving or in the water, she said. “We’re socially distanced and doing it in a responsible way.”

While many participants experience physical and mental benefits, Gracey began dipping more to make a connection to the land, out of respect for Indigenous traditions and as a show of reconciliation.

Sophie Malczewska, a member of the Esquimalt Dippers ocean swimming group, celebrates her 100th ocean swim on the beach. (Photo courtesy Sophie Malczewska)

“I think people have been in relationship with the water for hundreds of years in this location. It’s not something that settler people invented, it’s been around for a long time,” she said.

ALSO READ: Small majority of B.C. residents in favour of a Vancouver 2030 Olympic bid: survey

Sophie Malczewsca celebrated her 100th dip on April 25 with a glass of bubbly on the beach. The civil servant has been working from home during the pandemic and suffers from both multiple sclerosis and Graves’ disease, a thyroid-related auto-immune disorder.

“The health benefits for me have been really good,” she said, adding that inflammation in her body has lessened. “I’ve also found it’s good at reducing stress and has reduced my threshold – I’m less likely to lose it at home with my kids, or with the workload.”

Malczewsca runs regularly – often following up a run with a dip – and eats healthily, but the cold water sessions have been like the secret sauce. “I do firmly believe it’s a vital ingredient.”

The combination of working from home and restrictions on gatherings have made life challenging for some. But Malczewsca says the situation has “created a space for something new,” in her case a practice that fits within the guidelines and her comfort level.

ALSO READ: Flower power: COVID restrictions fuel boom in gardening

Her nine-year-old daughter frequently joins her for a swim. That bonding time and exercise together enhances their relationship, their mental health and the quality of their sleep, she added.

Gracey said there are few rules in the group – other than geographic residency – but being accompanied by a spotter is strongly recommended given the unpredictable nature of the ocean.

“We encourage people to really listen to their body about what is working for them when they engage with the ocean,” she said. “It’s about community building in a way that’s supportive.”

To inquire about joining the group, find them at Esquimalt Dippers on Facebook.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: don.descoteau@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

EsquimaltHealth and wellness

Previous story
QUIZ: Are you ready to go camping?

Just Posted

A cloud of black smoke rose over Campbellton on Sunday as a shed was on fire. Photo courtesy Janet Barrett.
UPDATE: Fire crews attend structure fire in Campbellton area

Black smoke seen in vicinity of fire

The City of Campbell River will purchase an automated external defibrillator (AED) for the Overdose Prevention Site after a letter from a local paramedic pointed out it doesn’t have one. Black Press File Photo
City of Campbell River to buy defibrillator for downtown Overdose Prevention Site

Local paramedic pens letter asking for city’s assistance after trying other avenues to acquire AED

Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo
Two knife incidents reported on same day in Campbell River

Stabbing and knife fight both occured on May 13

A compactor, very similar to this one, was stolen from a job site on May 8. Photo supplied by Campbell River RCMP
Campbell River seeing increase in theft of commercial grade goods

Compactor stolen from job site

Cash, drugs and weapons were seized by the Street Crimes Unit on May 12. Photo supplied by Campbell River RCMP
Police recover cash, drugs and weapons after arrest

18-year-old arrested in Willow Point Park for drug trafficking

Daily confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average in white, to May 12, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. preparing ‘Restart 2.0’ from COVID-19 as June approaches

Daily infections fall below 500 Friday, down to 387 in hospital

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021. Dr. Ben Chan remembers hearing the preliminary reports back in March of blood clots appearing in a handful of European recipients of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Science on COVID, VITT constantly changing: A look at how doctors keep up

While VITT can represent challenges as a novel disorder, blood clots themselves are not new

Poached trees that were taken recently on Vancouver Island in the Mount Prevost area near Cowichan, B.C. are shown on Sunday, May 10, 2021. Big trees, small trees, dead trees, softwoods and hardwoods have all become valuable targets of tree poachers in British Columbia as timber prices hit record levels. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jen Osborne.
Tree poaching from public forests increasing in B.C. as lumber hits record prices

Prices for B.C. softwood lumber reached $1,600 for 1,000 board feet compared with about $300 a year ago

The warm weather means time for a camping trip, or at least an excursion into nature. How much do you know about camps and camping-related facts? (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
QUIZ: Are you ready to go camping?

How many camp and camping-related questions can you answer?

On Friday, May 14 at Meadow Gardens Golf Club in Pitt Meadows, Michael Caan joined a very elite club of golfers who have shot under 60 (Instagram)
VIDEO: B.C. golfer shoots a 59, then jumps in the water

‘Oh, my God,’ said Michael Caan

Crowds at English Bay were blasted with a large beam of light from an RCMP Air-1 helicopter on Friday, May 14. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marc Grandmaison
Police enlist RCMP helicopter to disperse thousands crowded on Vancouver beach

On Friday night, police were witness to ‘several thousand people staying well into the evening’

Sinikka Gay Elliott was reported missing on Salt Spring Island on Wednesday, May 12. (Courtesty Salt Spring RCMP)
Body of UBC professor found on Salt Spring Island, no foul play suspected

Sinikka Elliott taught sociology at the university

The first Black judge named to the BC Supreme Court, Selwyn Romilly, was handcuffed at 9:15 a.m. May 14 while walking along the seawall. (YouTube/Screen grab)
Police apologize after wrongly arresting B.C.’s first Black Supreme Court Justice

At 81 years old, the retired judge was handcuffed in public while out for a walk Friday morning

Queen Elizabeth II and Clive Holland, deputy commonwealth president of the Royal Life Saving Society, top left, virtually present Dr. Steve Beerman, top right, with the King Edward VII Cup for his drowning-prevention work. Tanner Gorille and Sarah Downs were honoured with Russell Medals for their life-saving resuscitation. (Buckingham Palace photo)
Queen presents Vancouver Island doctor with award for global drowning prevention

Dr. Steve Beerman receives Royal Life Saving Society’s King Edward VII Cup at virtual ceremony

Most Read