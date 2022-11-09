Chilliwack woman finds 2 gold rings in thrift store jacket

‘I don’t know what to do with them. If I lost them, I would be devastated’

Jordan Anderson on Nov. 7, 2022 shows the pocket in a thrift-store jacket where she found two gold rings. Anderson was hoping to find the owners of the rings. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

With cold weather around the corner, Jordan Anderson was happy to find a TNA brand winter jacket at a downtown Chilliwack thrift store recently.

After washing it and wearing it a couple of times, she felt something hard in a hidden pocket.

Two hard things in fact. Two gold rings inside candy wrappers.

She posted about it on various Facebook groups but had no success finding the rings’ owner. Then she reached out to The Progress to help.

The most important question was, of course, are they real gold? This reporter took them down to Common Exchange pawn shop on Victoria Avenue, a store that specializes in purchasing gold.

RELATED: VIDEO: Pro ring finder recovers 2 lost wedding rings from Mission lakes, re-unites with happy owners

RELATED: Family of late Maple Ridge man devastated after wedding ring of 72 years lost at B.C. hospital

They tested the rings and weighed them and, yes, real gold. The estimated value of the two rings is only about $90, but Anderson still thinks the owner would want them back.

“I don’t know what to do with them,” she said. “If I lost them, I would be devastated.”

Anderson didn’t want The Progress to share a photo of the rings as that would make them too easy to claim.

If any readers think the rings might belong to them, email editor@theprogress.com with “rings” in the subject line and describe them. Or call 604-702-5143 and leave a message.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

editor@theprogress.com

chilliwack