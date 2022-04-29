FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 file photo, visitors lift glasses of beer during the opening of the 186th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany. The city of Munich said Friday that the annual Oktoberfest will take place again this fall, after a two-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)

Cheers! Munich to stage 1st Oktoberfest after 2-year hiatus

The annual Oktoberfest festival is on again for this fall, the city of Munich said Friday, following a two-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dieter Reiter, the mayor of the Bavarian capital, said the popular beer festival will be held without restrictions from Sept. 17 to Oct. 3 – Germany’s national day.

The Oktoberfest, first held in 1810 in honor of the marriage of Crown Prince Ludwig of Bavaria to Princess Therese, has been canceled dozens of times during its more than 200-year history due to wars and pandemics.

The announcement was welcomed by the Bavarian hotel and restaurant association.

—The Associated Press

RELATED: Cannes reawakens, pins hopes on film festival’s return

travel

Previous story
B.C. family of 5 set to fly around the world over the next year – and raise $1M for charity

Just Posted

NIC exchange students from Belgium, Maxime Boufflette (centre) and Wouter Jansen (right), with supervisor Logan Zeinert (left) are studying the degradation of plastics used on oyster farms on Vancouver Island. Submitted photo
Belgian exchange students tackle problematic plastic from B.C. shellfish farms

Discovery Pasage Aquarium manager Ricky Belanger set up a display at the Trask Road entrance to the Beaverlodge Forest Lands April 22 during Earth Day activities. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Discovery Passage Aquarium opens for the 2022 season on may long weekend, May 21

Sophia Olson receives a commendation from Coastal Animal Service’s Paul Toseland for finding Andre Paquette’s Aussie shepherd, Sawyer. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River girl gets award for finding puppy missing for 11 days

Fire crews attended a mobile home fire on Woodburn Road on April 27. Photo courtesy Campbell River Fire Department
Family displaced after mobile home fire in Campbell River