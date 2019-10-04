Vancouver Canucks centre Brandon Sutter (20) fist bumps Canucks mascot “Fin” after his game winning goal against the Carolina Hurricanes in overtime during NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Canucks fans will get two chances at a $1M 50/50 jackpot this season

Oct. 9, Dec. 10 and Feb. 22 promised to be big wins for those who buy tickets

Whether the Vancouver Canucks see victory during next week’s home opener, one lucky fan will be ending the game as a winner – and $250,000 dollars richer.

On Oct. 9, the Canucks’ are set to face off with the Los Angeles Kings, beginning their 50th season. To mark the special night, the 50/50 jackpot will include $312,000 in unclaimed winnings from last season totalling an estimated $500,000.

The NHL club has also guaranteed a minimum $1 million jackpot on Dec. 10, while hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs, and during the Feb. 22 game against the Boston Bruins.

Last September, the Canucks re-launched its 50/50 draw, making it possible to purchase tickets online ahead of and during home games. Later that season, the jackpot at a home game against the LA Kings reached a new record of $1.4 million. Ticket holder Gordon Schimpf of West Kelowna took home $706,000.

Half of every home-game jackpot helps the Canucks for Kids Fund support a number of B.C. charities, including the Canucks Autism Network, BC Children’s Hospital Foundation and the Canuck Place Children’s Hospice.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadians finally showing love for Nickelback after Trump’s tweet

Just Posted

Emergency Preparedness Tradeshow to again help Campbell Riverites prepare for the worst

Vendors, along with various educational opportunities, take over Thunderbird Hall Oct. 18

Drivers encouraged to use ‘extra caution’ near site of water main break as roads re-open

Localized flooding occured at South Alder Street and Niluht Road on Tuesday

Local woman designs Campbell River-inspired shoe for contest

Cape Mudge Lighthouse, Big Rock and Quadra ferry all featured

Basement e-training sends Campbell River cyclist to Europe

John Vanderveen didn’t know what he was signing up for, but he’s glad he clicked the button

Childcare centres to hold Stroller Brigades in Campbell River

Brigades to encourage people to vote in the federal election with early care and learning in mind.

Getting personal: Day 23 of federal campaign heats up

As Oct. 21 – election day – inches closer, here’s a look at what happened this week

Lamps for pet cages started fire that destroyed north Nanaimo house

Fire broke out Friday at 1:45 a.m. on Ney Drive

VIDEO: Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

Canadian Mint presses unique coin designed by Island artist

Kwakwaka’wakw artist Andy Everson previously designed coins, but never one in such a unique shape.

Canucks fans will get two chances at a $1M 50/50 jackpot this season

Oct. 9, Dec. 10 and Feb. 22 promised to be big wins for those who buy tickets

MLA wants guarantee for religious dress in B.C. legislature

Surrey’s Rachna Singh says ‘uncovered’ could mean no turban

B.C. teen arrested after alleged bomb threats made towards Montreal airport

16 year old facing charges following alleged threats to Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Aiport

Scientist finds fossil evidence of sabre-toothed cat in southern Alberta

Sabre-toothed cat fossil is a partial bone of one of the cat’s large forepaws

Rescued horse in Cowichan Valley goes from problem child to champion

One-eyed Marvel, once considered dangerous, now a rising star

Most Read