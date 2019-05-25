VIDEO: Canadian breaks women’s world record for longest plank

Dana Glowacka, of Montreal, held a plank for four hours and 20 minutes

Montreal’s Dana Glowacka is officially the women’s world-record holder for holding the longest plank position.

Earlier this month, during the 1st Interational Plank Training Conference in Illinois, Glowacka took advantage of Guinness World Records officials being on site, and got to work – holding the post for four hours and 20 minutes.

The plank is a core strength exercise that involves maintaining a position similar to a push-up – but with elbows on the floor – for the maximum possible time.

The fitness-enthusiast smashed the former record, reached by Maria Kalimera in 2015 with a time of three hours and 31 minutes.

“It was so lovely to see my family, friends and so many supporters from close and fare that helps me to be hold strong till the ending line,” Glowacka wrote on her social media.

According to the pro-planker, her first “long” plank was four minutes – about the same length as one song. A single song turned into a full playlist.

But the training got serious when Glowacka’s son received the 2014 Guiness World Records book as a gift. At the time, the plank record was one hour and 20 minutes. Glowacka said her son believed she could beat it and after that, the plank was on.

“I’m gonna make my son proud, sending a message to the world that everything is in the mindset and practice, practice, practice,” the mom said in her website bio.

“Just do it, do it right, train for it, and believe in yourself… for a stronger, healthier and happier life.”

In recent months, Glowacka has put in tons of practice, including regular four-hour planks.

According to Guiness World Records, Mao Weidong has held the title for longest-held plank in the world since 2016, when he planked for eight hours plus one minute and one second.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PHOTOS: First responders in Fernie rescue baby owl who fell from nest

Just Posted

VIDEO: Stay away from grizzly bear on North Island, conservation officer warns

Curious onlookers evicted from campground

Campbell River Fire Department contains brush fire, no current risk to homes

Fire broke out Thursday evening west of the city

VIDEO: Repaved stretch of Hwy. 19A dangerous, Campbell River cyclist says

Mayor says city could do better job at consulting with cyclists and other residents

Campbell River-area residents on the hook following fisheries violations

DFO announces convictions related to sea urchin, prawn fisheries

Campbell River arena first to switch to carbon dioxide from ammonia

Work to decommission refrigeration system at Strathcona Gardens now underway

VIDEO: Heroes highlighted in Campbell River

The 2nd annual Local Hero Awards took place on May 16 in Campbell River

‘I think he’s still alive’: B.C. mom pleads for help finding son last seen a month ago

Family offering $5,000 reward for information leading to the safe return of Tim Delahaye

New poll suggests one-third don’t want politicians to wear religious symbols

Local politicians shouldn’t be allowed to wear hijabs, crucifixes or turbans on the job, survey suggests

Raptors fans far from home adjust plans to watch pivotal playoff game

Raptors currently lead the playoff series 3-2, and a win Saturday would vault them into NBA finals

PHOTOS: First responders in Fernie rescue baby owl who fell from nest

The baby owl’s inability to fly back to its nest prompted a rescue by first responders

Five takeaways from the Court of Appeal ruling on B.C.’s pipeline law

It’s unclear how many tools are left in B.C.’s toolbox to fight the project

Pacific Rim National Park Reserve investigating after sea lion found shot in the head

Animal is believed to have been killed somewhere between Ucluelet and Tofino

B.C. port workers set to strike on Monday in Vancouver

A strike at two container terminals would affect Canadian trade to Asia

Volunteers already rescuing fry from drying creekbeds around Cowichan Lake

It’s early but already salmon fry are being left high and dry

Most Read