The North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre’s senior bear Knut and caretaker Robin Campbell had a special relationship. (NIWRA photo)

The North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre’s senior bear Knut and caretaker Robin Campbell had a special relationship. (NIWRA photo)

Beloved black bear ‘Knut’ dies at North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre at age 25

Senior bruin was an ‘iconic animal ambassador’

The North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre has lost its most beloved senior black bear, Knut.

The 25-year-old Knut’s health rapidly declined over the past week and he eventually passed away peacefully at the recovery centre in Errington.

Knut was born in captivity at a Vancouver Game Farm in 1996 and was turned over to the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre when his mother was not able to care for him.

The black bear had a remarkable close and special bond with caretaker Robin Campbell, who raised him.

READ MORE: WildSafeBC explains how to avoid bear encounters

According to a release from the centre, the care given to Knut over the years has proven to be invaluable to the NIWRC as it helped the centre develop a world-class black bear rehabilitation program. The centre has cared and released hundreds of ill, injured or orphaned cubs back into the wild.

“Over his lifetime, Knut was an iconic animal ambassador at NIWRA and a favourite for caretakers, volunteers and visitors alike,” said the release. “He was the focal point of the centre’s Discover Bear presentations. He helped educate thousands of visitors on the importance of wildlife stewardship and conservation. Social media posts featuring Knut and Rae always received the most likes and comments, and we know many will feel his loss deeply.

“A special resting place has been prepared for Knut, and the public will have access to it in the future. The centre is preparing signage to honour this incredibly special bear.”

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

bearsWildlife

Previous story
Help pets evacuated from B.C. wildfires by adopting animals from the BC SPCA
Next story
B.C. scientists capture most-detailed radio image of the Milky Way’s sister galaxy

Just Posted

The Campbell River Fire Department and BC Wildfire Service responded to a small fire in the Beaver Lodge Lands on the morning of July 28. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
UPDATE: Small fire in Beaver Lodge Forest Lands extinguished

Three electoral areas of the northern part of Vancouver Island. Photo courtesy Elections BC
2020 voter turnout second highest in B.C.’s history

The Rotary Salmon Festival & Highland Gathering Parade is being held in lieu of the organization’s Canada Day Parade cancelled because of the pandemic. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror.
Rotary Club looking for parade floats and participants

Colin Filliter, Campbell River Disc Golf Society president, attempts a putt during the Island Series Tournament at the Cooper’s Hawk Disc Golf Course at the Willow Point Park Sportsplex on July 24. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
PHOTOS: Scores of players compete in Island Series Tournament disc golf tournament