BC Place was lit up purple and yellow on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, to honour the memory of former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant. (julliantadena/Reddit)

BC Place lights up in purple and yellow to honour Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash

It was a heartwarming sight in Vancouver for fans mourning the loss of Kobe Bryant.

BC Place was lit up purple and yellow Monday in honour of the former Los Angeles Laker star, who was killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles Sunday.

Bryant was reportedly travelling to basketball tournament, and Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in nearby Thousand Oaks was holding a basketball tournament on Sunday.

Bryant’s daughter 13-year-old Gianna and seven others also died in the crash.

Most Read