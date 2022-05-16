Bartenders elevate Vancouver Island spirits with beer cocktail competition

Greater Victoria bartenders faced off in the sold-out inaugural Craft Beer Cocktail Competition May 9. (Courtesy Victoria Beer Society)Greater Victoria bartenders faced off in the sold-out inaugural Craft Beer Cocktail Competition May 9. (Courtesy Victoria Beer Society)
Greater Victoria bartenders faced off in the sold-out inaugural Craft Beer Cocktail Competition May 9. (Courtesy Victoria Beer Society)Greater Victoria bartenders faced off in the sold-out inaugural Craft Beer Cocktail Competition May 9. (Courtesy Victoria Beer Society)
Greater Victoria bartenders faced off in the sold-out inaugural Craft Beer Cocktail Competition May 9. (Courtesy Victoria Beer Society)Greater Victoria bartenders faced off in the sold-out inaugural Craft Beer Cocktail Competition May 9. (Courtesy Victoria Beer Society)
Greater Victoria bartenders faced off in the sold-out inaugural Craft Beer Cocktail Competition May 9. (Courtesy Victoria Beer Society)Greater Victoria bartenders faced off in the sold-out inaugural Craft Beer Cocktail Competition May 9. (Courtesy Victoria Beer Society)
Greater Victoria bartenders faced off in the sold-out inaugural Craft Beer Cocktail Competition May 9. (Courtesy Victoria Beer Society)Greater Victoria bartenders faced off in the sold-out inaugural Craft Beer Cocktail Competition May 9. (Courtesy Victoria Beer Society)
Greater Victoria bartenders faced off in the sold-out inaugural Craft Beer Cocktail Competition May 9. (Courtesy Victoria Beer Society)Greater Victoria bartenders faced off in the sold-out inaugural Craft Beer Cocktail Competition May 9. (Courtesy Victoria Beer Society)
Greater Victoria bartenders faced off in the sold-out inaugural Craft Beer Cocktail Competition May 9. (Courtesy Victoria Beer Society)Greater Victoria bartenders faced off in the sold-out inaugural Craft Beer Cocktail Competition May 9. (Courtesy Victoria Beer Society)
Greater Victoria bartenders faced off in the sold-out inaugural Craft Beer Cocktail Competition May 9. (Courtesy Victoria Beer Society)Greater Victoria bartenders faced off in the sold-out inaugural Craft Beer Cocktail Competition May 9. (Courtesy Victoria Beer Society)
Greater Victoria bartenders faced off in the sold-out inaugural Craft Beer Cocktail Competition May 9. (Courtesy Victoria Beer Society)Greater Victoria bartenders faced off in the sold-out inaugural Craft Beer Cocktail Competition May 9. (Courtesy Victoria Beer Society)

Greater Victoria bartenders faced off in the sold-out inaugural Craft Beer Cocktail Competition.

Century by the Sea scored the top award for drink creator Anton Wilson. Judges determined his cocktail, topped with Springboard IPA foam as a garnish, as the top drink of the competition, hosted by the Victoria Beer Society at Lure Restaurant and Bar on May 9.

Century by the Sea includes 1.5 ounces of Sheringham Akvavit, 0.5 ounces Sirene chocolate liqueur, 0.5 ounces Imperative dry vermouth, 0.5 ounces spiced grape acid, 0.5 ounces Dakini Tidal Wilds kelp syrup, three dashes of ocean essence (2:2:1 creme de menthe, blue curacao, absinthe), two dashes of 4:1 saline, and topped with the IPA foam.

RELATED: How Victoria’s Beer Fest grew to have 8,000 patrons and a $500,000 budget

Ryan Simpson was named runner up with his Syngonium Arrow Head – two ounces Stillhead Rye Shine, one ounce lemon juice, 0.5 ounces cane syrup, egg white, Ms. Betters Bitters pineapple star anise bitters and one ounce of Red Arrow elderflower sour beer.

People’s choice went to Kade Russel for his California Love – 1.5 rye whiskey from Stillhead, 1.5 ounces blood orange Hefeweizen beer from Red Arrow, 1.5 ounces blood orange oleo, flamed spritz of rye tincture and garnished with dehydrated blood orange.

Next up for the Victoria Beer Society is the 28th edition of the Great Canadian Beer Festival which returns to Royal Athletic Park Sept. 9 and 10. Breweries plan to sling 1,000,000 litres of beer from every region of Canada.

Tickets and memberships are available at victoriabeersociety.com.

RELATED: Great Canadian Beer Festival back on tap for Victoria park

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC Craft beer

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.

Previous story
VIDEO: Moon goes blood red in ‘Eclipse for the Americas’

Just Posted

Sean Feagan’s “On the Green” photo won a Gold Ma Murray Sports Photo Award, Under 10,000 (circulation) at the BCYCNA gala awards night Saturday, May 14. Photo by Sean Feagan/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Mirror staffers win gold at newspaper awards gala

The Walmart Supercentre in Campbell River. Campbell River Mirror file photo
Gas heater explosions mistaken for gun fire at Campbell River Walmart

The density of empty bedrooms in Campbell River fluctuates between 20 and 55 per cent, depending on location, according to Statistics Canada Data. Darker areas have more empty bedrooms. Map data courtesy Statistics Canada, map courtesy censusmapper.ca.
40% of Campbell River bedrooms empty, Coalition to End Homelessness has plan to fill them

Dr. Barney Williams. Submitted photo/ Coast Mental Health
Renowned B.C. First Nations therapist recognized for resilience