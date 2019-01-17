President Barack Obama in a May 2016 staff meeting. (White House)

Barack Obama to speak at Vancouver event

Former U.S. president will speak with board of trade in March

Former U.S. President Barack Obama is coming to Vancouver.

Obama is scheduled to speak at a Greater Vancouver Board of Trade event at the Vancouver Convention Centre on March 5.

“At this moment in history, President Obama is quite possibly the most coveted speaker in the world,” board chair Lori Mathison in a news release on Thursday.

“Repeatedly, his name has topped our member surveys as the individual that B.C. business leaders most want to hear from.”

Barack isn’t the first Obama to speak to the board of trade former First Lady Michelle Obama spoke about social media and raising strong daughters at a talk last February.

Tickets for Obama’s event go on sale for board members on Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. Any tickets left will go on sale to the public at on Feb. 1 at 10 a.m.

Check out Barack Obama in conversation with author Dave Eggers at an event last November:

