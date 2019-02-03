Baby, it’s snowing outside: Light dusting covers B.C.’s south coast

There’s been a few false alarms but on Sunday morning, B.C.’s south coast woke up to a light layer of snow blanketing the region.
Temperatures hit below zero degrees in the region, giving the south coast a slight taste of what the rest of B.C. – and Canada – have been seeing for months.
But although locals took to social media to show their excitement, many seemed conscious that Sunday’s light dusting wasn’t really anything to get too worked up about.
I think we may be through the thick of it #Vancouver 😂😂😂 #BCStorm #snowcouver pic.twitter.com/SZRJASs93R
— Ravi Toor (@iamravitee) February 3, 2019
Waking up to beautiful snow in #NorthVan. Just staring to accumulate #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/dfGcfVsMh4
— Matt MacDonald (@meteo_matt) February 3, 2019
Where I'm at:
0c
Extremely light snow#BCStorm #Nanaimo pic.twitter.com/TCA1d8CKhK
— Douglas Pynn (@DouglasPynn) February 3, 2019
Snowing lightly in my area of Surrey. It’s sticking though #BCstorm The video below was at the start of it. pic.twitter.com/THFfS3e4ty
— Rachelle B☃️❄️☃️🌲😊 (@Sunshinerays1) February 3, 2019
Highway 19 south of Cumberland at ~8am #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/KW4nhza1pm
— Tyler Hamilton (@50ShadesofVan) February 3, 2019
It's currently snowing in #yvr. Woohoo! I predict the news reports will be filled with accidents, lineups for snow shovels, and a general Lower Mainland freakout. #BCStorm #PrayforVancouver pic.twitter.com/CEmkl1RFpA
— Allison L. 🙋📱 (@AlliEvolution) February 3, 2019