From Jan. 1 to Dec. 15 this year, 40,333 babies were born in the province. (Pixabay photo)

From Jan. 1 to Dec. 15 this year, 40,333 babies were born in the province. (Pixabay photo)

B.C.’s top baby names of 2021 revealed

Olivia and Liam are the most popular baby names once again

Olivia has once again taken top spot for most popular name for babies born in B.C.

From Jan. 1 to Dec. 15 this year, 40,333 babies were born in the province. That’s compared to 42,413 born in 2020.

Of those babies, Olivia was the most popular name, according to preliminary results shared by the B.C. Vital Statistics Agency.

While the exact numbers for 2021 have yet to be released, there were 239 Olivias born in 2020.

This year, Liam took second place – again – followed by Noah, Jack, Emma, Benjamin, Theodore, Oliver and Charlotte.

Curious how common your name is? B.C. has been tracking baby name trends since 1920, with the data readily available online. To compare naming trends and view 100 years’ worth of data, visit the B.C. government website.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

2021 Year in Review

Previous story
Christmas Day delivery pulled off by Chilliwack River Rafting guides

Just Posted

The Campbell River Community Centre is the location of the EWS. File Photo
Campbell River extreme weather shelter extended

Rachel Blaney was named as NDP Critic for Seniors, Veterans and Rural Economic Development. Photo by Rachel Blaney
Rural economic development a priority for 2022 — MP Rachel Blaney

Campbell River School District 72 Superintendent Jeremy Morrow. File photo
Campbell River School District staff working hard on back to school plans

The Campbell River water levels on May 31, 2017 were quite high due to BC Hydro managing high flows cause by rapid snowmelt entering the upstream reservoirs.
BC Hydro warning Campbell River water recreation users