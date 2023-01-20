Anthony Bucci photographed a bald eagle in Blackfish Sound last fall as it swooped down on a herring ball. (Anthony Bucci Photography)

Anthony Bucci photographed a bald eagle in Blackfish Sound last fall as it swooped down on a herring ball. (Anthony Bucci Photography)

B.C. photographer’s bald eagle photo Canada’s choice for international contest

Anthony Bucci lives on northern Vancouver Island and has his own wildlife touring business

Professional photographer Anthony Bucci snapped a photo in Blackfish Sound last fall season of a bald eagle swooping down on a herring ball, capturing multiple herring.

Bucci, who lives nearby on the north end of Vancouver Island and has his own wildlife touring business, submitted the photo to CAPA Canada (Canadian Association for Photographic Art), which has roughly 90 photo clubs across Canada and close to 1500 individual members, where it was recently selected with 14 other images that scored high in the Nature/Wildlife contest to represent Canada in an upcoming Four Nations contest.

“With each image being scored by a certified CAPA judge that critique everything, I’m honoured to be part of this selection out of thousands of images submitted,” said Bucci when asked to comment. “This opportunity is pretty hard to achieve and I’m very excited to be selected among some of the best photos representing Canada.

“I’m very grateful for this accomplishment and the hard work that I’ve put into my images for the last 11 years of wildlife photography.”

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AnimalsPhotographyWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Campbell River construction workers help build the best birthday ever
Next story
VIDEO: Island leaps into year of the rabbit with celebrations in Victoria’s Chinatown

Just Posted

Art Hive artists are presenting Mu’la || Gratitude at the Campbell River Art Gallery. Photo courtesy Campbell River Art Gallery
Art Hive artists present Mu’la || Gratitude at Campbell River Art Gallery

Roots, tree trunks and mud pile up against a parkade that collapsed in a mudslide at the 700 block of South Island Highway in Campbell River Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
City of Campbell River declares local state of emergency as it investigates landslide

The M.V. Powell River Queen pulls into the Quathiaski Cove ferry terminal on Quadra Island on Tuesday, Jan. 17 experiencing mechanical difficulties that would result in suspension of its service on virtually its last trip before it was to be retired, ending its 58 years of service. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
58-year-old Quadra Island ferry unable to complete last day as retirement party gets underway

Phil Hillier checks out the digger on site for his third birthday celebration. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River construction workers help build the best birthday ever