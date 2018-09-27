Dust flies off the contents of Ken Wardroper’s garbage can he keeps under the sink. The can remains half empty, still not full after three years. (Travis Paterson/News staff)

B.C. man hasn’t put trash out for 3 years

Mr. No-trash recycles everything, even takes neighbours’ composts to public works

Ken Wardroper hasn’t taken out his trash since December of 2015.

The 75-year-old Oaklands resident is so adept at recycling, he finds a piece of foam buried in the half empty trash bin that’s been sitting under his sink for nearly three years.

“See, even this piece of foam shouldn’t go in there,” he says as he rescues it. “I take these down to the bottle depot with the plastic bags … and the bottles I collect.”

While Wardroper says it’s easy to be conscious about the packaging you buy and how to recycle most of the packaging that comes into your home, don’t look to him as an environmental model.

To understand why Wardroper is so prudent in his recycling is more a matter of understanding what makes him tick. In one series of sentences he explains his environmental consciousness is steeped in his work ethic. And to be transparent, his black Victoria trash bin does go out to the curb once in a while, but that’s only when there’s a couple of extra bags of garbage from his daughter’s nearby daycare.

“I don’t care what other people do. I don’t want to get into any controversy. It’s not for me. I’m just blessed. I don’t know how I became so blessed, with a home for me, a home for my daughter and granddaughters down the block. But you have to work, you have to have a hard work ethic.”

Wardroper also collects bottles from blue bins on recycling days. He puts all the money he earns from bottle collections towards his grandchildren’ educations.

“I was out last night, I got $45 in bottles, and this morning I collected another $5 on the way back from walking my granddaughter to school. The account is in the thousands now.

“I’ll take my neighbours compost to the [public works] yard, I weed the streets in the neighbourhood, I take all our compost to the dump. I work hard.”

reporter@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Ice conditions keep Canadian divers from full exploration of Franklin wreck

Just Posted

Campbell River gas station allegedly robbed by two men – police

Campbell River Mounties release images of suspects

Police bust cannabis grow op in North Campbell River

One man arrested after fleeing into ‘swampy area’ near Vigar Rd. – police

Campbell River’s Nicole Janveaux turns pro by winning the IFBB event in Chicago

Local bodybuilder has also been busy launching a new website and developing a line of athletic wear

Got a backhoe? Emergency program making a list of resources they can call on

Coordinator also reminding the public he’s available any time to talk emergency planning

Campbell River School District enrolment figures up

Figures as of end of September used to set operating grant

B.C. man hasn’t put trash out for 3 years

Mr. No-trash recycles everything, even takes neighbours’ composts to public works

Vancouver Island men arrested after reacting to laser pointer with machetes

Arrests made Sept. 25 in relation to Aug. 3 incident near tent city in Nanaimo

Christine Blasey Ford steps into spotlight; defiant Kavanaugh fights back

Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford traded vastly different versions of their high school days

ICBC looks to sue as 400 vehicles written off from B.C. acid spills

Auto insurer looks to determine who’s at fault after acid was leaked from Teck smelter in Trail

Disruptive technologies create new challenges for interest rate decisions: Poloz

Stephen Poloz said Canadians need not fear the new digital age

B.C. First Nation won’t be able to return home for months after wildfires

Crews must clear debris, burned-out houses, ensure water is drinkable, restore health services

Saudi minister mocks Canadian demands for release of female activists

Al-Jubeir called Canada’s tweets ‘outrageous,’ like if Saudi Arabia demanded Canada let Quebec separate

Alleged ‘creepy’ intruder who threatened B.C. mom and newborn receives bail

Sharon Constance Forner, 45, was arrested on Aug. 9 in Osoyoos

B.C. advocacy groups aim for new federal autism funding

South Surrey group launched national campaign Thursday

Most Read