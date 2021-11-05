Mitchel Cook is aiming to do 1000 burpees in an hour to set a new Guinness World Records mark. (Submitted photo)

Mitchel Cook is aiming to do 1000 burpees in an hour to set a new Guinness World Records mark. (Submitted photo)

B.C. man aims to set Guinness World Record with 1,000 burpees in 1 hour

21-year-old ready to make public attempt Nov. 5 in Parksville

Nanoose Bay’s Mitchel Cook will attempt to break the Guinness World Records standard for chest-to-ground burpees tonight at 6 p.m. at the Nanoose Place Community Centre.

The 21-year-old former Oceanside Generals hockey player hopes to break the 1,000 mark in 60 minutes. Nobody has achieved the standard to date.

READ MORE: Nanoose Bay man, 21, aims to set new Guinness World Records standard for burpees

Cook said his training went well and has been consistently improving every week, making adjustments leading up to today.

As an incentive, Cook is also using the event to raise funds for the National Police Federation Foundation, a non-profit organization that aims to assist families of fallen on-duty, off-duty and serving National Police Federation members.

Cook’s world record attempt is open to the public but will people will need to wear a mask inside the centre and also provide proof of double vaccination.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

FitnessParksville

Previous story
Moose on the loose: Saskatoon school gets surprise morning visitor

Just Posted

Museum at Campbell River Curator Beth Boyce is pleased to release ‘Twas the Wreck of Northwestern. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
Museum at Campbell River releases children’s book about SS Northwestern

Orca makes its way past Cape Mudge Lighthouse on Quadra Island on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Photo by Robin Day
Quadra Island Foundation making great strides in first year

Alison Skrepneck, local coordinator for the Campbell River Shoebox Project. Photo courtesy Campbell River Shoebox Project.
Campbell River Shoebox Project chapter again looking for gift card donations this holiday season

Union workers at Strathcona Gardens are looking for a cost of living agreement with their employer. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Union calls SRD statement on wages ‘height of hypocrisy’