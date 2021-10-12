Boxes of chocolate and vanilla Girl Guide cookies are being sold in the annual charity fundraiser. (Girl Guides of Canada photo)

Boxes of chocolate and vanilla Girl Guide cookies are being sold in the annual charity fundraiser. (Girl Guides of Canada photo)

Anonymous donor buys $10K in cookies from B.C. girl guides

Troop will donate the cookies to a variety of Nanaimo area poverty assistance charities

A group of Nanaimo girl guides has had one anonymous person buy more than $17,000 worth of cookies from the group over a two-year period.

All of the proceeds will be used to fund the group’s activities for the rest of the year.

Troop leader Sarah Bramley says the buyer asked that the members learn about community services and encouraged them to donate the boxes to local charities.

She said the troop will donate the cookies to Tillicum Lelum, Loaves and Fishes Food Bank and the Nanaimo Non-Profit Housing Society to hand out to their clients.

— The Canadian Press

RELATED: Anonymous donor in Nanaimo buys $1,200 worth of Girl Guide cookies to give to charity

charity

Previous story
Chris Hadfield to Captain Kirk: Astronaut urges William Shatner to ‘soak up’ space

Just Posted

Campbell River Storm’s Kye Benoche charges in on net during Oct. 8 game versus Oceanside Generals. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Storm blow through competition

Wind storm at high tide in Campbell River, Dec. 20, 2018. File photo by Mark Seal
Wind warning issued for Courtenay to Campbell River

Presley Peter Billy. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP
Campbell River RCMP seeking man wanted on multiple charges

Campbell River RCMP. Black Press File Photo
Campbell River RCMP turn triple-play