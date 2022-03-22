A star is born? Pacific FC conducting interviews for new Stewie the Starfish

Pacific FC is on the hunt for a new Stewie the Starfish mascot to work the 2022 season. (Courtesy Pacific FC)

Pacific FC is searching for an energetic individual over the age of 18 with strong non-verbal skills to don a giant purple costume immediately.

The Vancouver Island soccer club is on the hunt for a new Stewie the Starfish mascot for its 2022 season.

The successful candidate will be a motivated, enthusiastic performer available for home games and travel throughout the Island, according to the club. They should, of course, also love interacting with the community.

Starfish can be all shapes and sizes, the club said, but the ideal candidate is between 5’8” and 6’1”. And, while real starfish have no brain or blood, the chosen candidate will require both. They’ll also have to be at least 18 years old and able to work legally in Canada.

“Strong non-verbal skills, such as high-fives and dance moves, are encouraged,” the club said in its news release.

Stewie’s identity will be kept confidential. Those interested in filling those plush, purple shoes can find more information under “job postings” on the Pacific FC site – pacificfc.canpl.ca.

