A doggone Disney day

Service dogs in training take a field trip to Disneyland Califorina

Disneyland really is the happiest place on earth.

This week a group of adorable dogs went on a field trip to Disneyland Resort in California.

The dogs are part of a California non-profit organization called Canine Companions for Independence, that enhances the lives of people with disabilities by providing highly trained assistance dogs and ongoing support to ensure quality partnerships.

Canine Companions puppies spend 14 to 18 months with volunteer puppy raisers who provide basic obedience training, socialization and care.

As, these puppers are still in training they got to explore a new an exciting learning opportunity by touring Disneyland as a way to socialize the dogs.

Soon these service dogs will help adults with physical disabilities to perform daily tasks or assist children with cognitive and developmental disabilities gain independence.

But, for one day they were just dogs in Disney, enjoying rides and making friends.

One of those friends was Nicole Brown who was lucky enough to spot the dogs in the Magic Kingdom, Mickey ears and all.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. beavers and ducks share some weeds

Just Posted

Read Island man’s sheds burned down, says he won’t be rebuilding

Last Thursday Louis Poitras came home to his property on Read Island… Continue reading

Campbell River’s TimberHi girls rugby team continues to train hard on the rugby pitch

Girls lost both games of a recent doubleheader, but that hasn’t dampened their spirits

City of Campbell River ponders adding ‘Aquaculture’ to list of permitted uses on industrial properties

Properties would need to be at least .5 hectares in size or have ocean or foreshore access

Campbell River School District using student data to address gaps in the system

Superintendent’s annual report lays out the growth, strengths and weaknesses of SD72

Change needed now to avoid more devastating wildfire seasons: Struzik

‘At some point we’re simply going to run out of money doing it the way we’re doing it’

Trudeau says Trans Mountain pipeline will go through

Prime Minister tells British Columbians that Canada is building a strong economy and being responsible to the environment

B.C. golfer flirts with top spot at Masters

Abbotsford PGA pro sits in third-place tie as first round comes to close at Augusta National.

B.C. invests $7.8M into wood exports, technology

Forestry minister said expanding exports to Asia was key

A doggone Disney day

Service dogs in training take a field trip to Disneyland Califorina

Health Canada recalls plush bunnies sold at Dollar Tree

Approximately 41,000 units were sold at stores in Canada.

Plenty more waste in Comox Valley and Campbell River landfills could be diverted – audit

AET Group conducted a regional waste composition audit last fall

B.C., federal privacy watchdogs to probe possible privacy breaches at Aggregate IQ, Facebook

The Victoria-based tech firm Aggregate IQ is facing accusations it influenced the Brexit vote

B.C. government releases advisory council report on finfish aquaculture

Moratorium on new fish farm tenures will remain while government reviews report’s recommendations

Trump directs troops deployed to border

Trump signed a proclamation directing the deployment of the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border

Most Read

  • A doggone Disney day

    Service dogs in training take a field trip to Disneyland Califorina