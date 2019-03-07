Online legal platform Wilful surveyed 800 British Columbians and found that 58 per cent do not have a will. (Black Press Media file photo)

90% of B.C. millennials don’t have a legal will: survey

A new report says 58 per cent of British Columbians do not have a will

Are you prepared to die?

According to a new survey released Thursday by online legal platform Willful, British Columbians could do a better job of preparing for the inevitable.

READ MORE: BC Notaries worried too many parents don’t have a will

The company surveyed 800 British Columbians and found 58 per cent do not have a will. This follows the national trend, with 56 per cent of Canadians saying the same, according to statistics cited by Willful.

Millennials are among the worst prepared. The survey suggests 90 per cent of them in B.C. do not have a legal document that sets out what should be done with their money and property after they die. Similarly, 88 per cent of Canadians between the ages of 27 to 34 don’t either.

Twenty-nine per cent of Canadian adults who do not have their affairs in order said it was in part because they don’t know where to start or believe they can’t afford one.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Letter showing debts of Vancouver co-founder Gassy Jack up for auction

Just Posted

Campbell River Art Battle one of the most colourful fights ever

12 artists create 20-minute paintings as art fans swirl around in appreciation

New Democrat and Tory politicians from North Island weigh in on SNC-Lavalin affair

NDP MP Rachel Blaney and Conservative candidate Shelley Downey echo party leaders

Campbell River Storm beat Panthers in triple overtime

Home team staves off elimination to force game six

Emergency vehicles at the airport this afternoon are just there for a test exercise

Exercise is based on an inbound flight to Campbell River requires evacuation

Polar bear swimmer Sylas Thompson attains $30,000 goal for Campbell River anti-poverty groups

Funds to benefit Grassroots Kind Hearts and Women’s Resource Centre

Trudeau acknowledges ‘erosion of trust’ between office and former minister

“I was not aware of that erosion of trust. As prime minister and leader of the federal ministry…

Vancouver Island teen in critical condition after being hit in a crosswalk

RCMP seek witnesses, dash cam footage after Nanaimo incident sends 17-year-old to Victoria hospital

‘Gaybourhoods’ are expanding, not disappearing: UBC study

Sociology professor Amin Ghaziani says as couples diversify, so does where they call home

Woman sues Roman Catholic Diocese of Kamloops, alleging sexual abuse

A former teacher wants offices in Kamloops searched for documents related to her case

Vancouver Island schools to see more than $15 million in upgrades

Province announces $206 million for B.C. school upgrades

Scientists warn of ecosystem consequences for proposed B.C. seal hunt

Pacific Balance Pinniped Society wants the DFO to expand Indigenous harvesting rights to commercial sales

Married names policy discriminates against women, B.C. MLA says

Mary Polak says law should treat combined married names the same

B.C. MLA fights to abolish Daylight Saving Time

MLA Linda Larson says the time jumps impact British Columbians’ productivity, safety and health

New measles case confirmed in Lower Mainland, bringing total to 17

Health officials say newest case was contracted by someone who has been in isolation since exposure

Most Read