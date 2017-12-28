(Shane MacKichan photo)

5 to start your day

A pedestrian hit by a Canada Post truck, snow continues for the Fraser Valley and more

1. Pedestrian sent to hospital with ‘critical’ injuries after being struck by Canada Post truck

A Canada Post spokesperson confirmed that one of their trucks was involved in the collision and that the agency was investigating. See more >

2. Acts of kindness in memory of Aiden Serr

The family of a Maple Ridge man killed in a collision earlier this fall wants to pass on his legacy. See more >

3. Fire displaces Aldergrove family of eight

The campaign to help the family has raised almost $8,500 in only a week. See more >

4. Snow, freezing rain on the way for Fraser Valley

Environment Canada is forecasting 2 to 4 centimetres of snow overnight with 5 to 10 cm of snow forecast for Thursday. See more >

5. Police seek information about Abbotsford woman who went missing a year ago

Marie Stuart was five months pregnant went she went missing in late December 2016. See more >

MEANWHILE IN CANADA: Okanagan man skates through local streets

Just Posted

Campbell River Superintendent of Schools highlights kids’ efforts within the community

Tom Longridge says he’s proud of the contributions the schools make in community social efforts

Cement poured at NIC Campbell River campus

NIC’s Campbell River campus reached a significant milestone this month, when almost… Continue reading

PICTURES: Campbell River gets a White Christmas

The Christmas of 2017 turned into a white one after a fall… Continue reading

10 to 15 cm of snow expected to blanket parts of Vancouver Island

Much of Vancouver Island is forecasted to have a white Christmas Eve, Environment Canada says

Track Santa Claus along his Christmas Eve journey to B.C.

Santa has already dropped off gifts in Korea, Hong Kong and Nepal

Top 10 videos of 2017

Watch the top viewed Black Press videos in B.C. for this year

One dead following collision on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

A passenger is dead following crash that closed the Trans-Canada near Revelstoke, on Thursday

Calling 911 about a wrong nail polish colour tops worst calls of 2017: E-comm

The emergency communications centre has released the worst 911 calls of the year

Canada shuts out Slovakia at IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship

Kelowna Rockets captain earns one assist

Man seriously injured in shooting in Nanaimo

RCMP were called to a report of a home invasion with shots fired at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday

Petition gets 5,000 signatures and counting

Petition against 8 Peaks proposal in Blue River still gaining traction

Young victims of Oak Bay homicide were ‘lively, energetic and silly girls’

Friends close to the family have identified the dead as 6-year-old Chloe and 4-year-old Aubrey Berry

Human remains found at Cowichan Lake

Speculation it may be Darreld Rayner, who has been missing for 10 years

Test your knowledge of B.C. news from 2017

How well do you know the events and news headlines of the past year?

