Kyle Giersdorf, of Pottsgrove, Pennsylvania, is the first Fortnite World Cup solo champion. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

16-year-old Fortnite world champ, from Pennsylvania, wins $3M

Kyle Giersdorf, of Pottsgrove, Pennsylvania, racked up the most points and won $3 million

All those hours playing video games have paid off for a 16-year-old.

Kyle Giersdorf, of Pottsgrove, Pennsylvania, racked up the most points and won $3 million as the first Fortnite World Cup solo champion. The competition took place Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Giersdorf says “words can’t explain it.” He goes by the name “Bugha” when competing.

READ MORE: B.C. Fortnite gamer donates $164,000 in winnings to SPCA

Some 40 million players competed for a chance to play in the finals, which was narrowed down to 100 contestants from 30 countries.

The tournament offered $30 million in cash prizes.

In second place, 24-year-old Harrison Chang, of the United States, won $1.8 million.

The duo competition was won by 17-year-old David Wang, of Austria, and 16-year-old Emil Pedersen, of Norway. They’ll split the $3 million prize.

The Associated Press

