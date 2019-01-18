Bertha Vickers (Photo special to Clarion Ledger)

MORGANTOWN, Mississippi

101-year-old U.S. woman, avid deer hunter, bags 2 with 1 shot

Bertha Vickers says she got the two-in-one after missing four deer this season

A 101-year-old hunter in Mississippi is still at it, and even dropped two deer with one shot.

The Clarion Ledger reports veteran hunter Bertha Vickers made the twofer during her first successful hunt at age 101. She says getting two in one a few days after her Jan. 9 birthday was a complete accident. She fired at one and got a surprise.

She says, “Then I saw two deer on the ground. It shot plum through both of them.”

Vickers says she got the two-in-one after missing four deer this season. She says she helped clean the animals and shared the meat with her family.

Vickers says, “I made steaks, but I gave most of it to my grandchildren.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver Island photographer makes National Geographic’s 2018 elite
Next story
Fashion Fridays: Inspirational gym outfits

Just Posted

‘I’m very, very lucky to be doing what I do’

Photographer Boomer Jerritt brings Antarctica to Timberline Theatre Jan. 29

VIDEO: Show celebrates local and regional talent at Campbell River Art Gallery

37th Annual Members’ Show runs until Feb. 20

Strong winds up to 100 km/h for parts of Vancouver Island

Wind warning in effect for north, east and west Vancouver Island into Saturday morning

Campbell River resident asking for bottles and cans to help Island stabbing victim

Janelle Guyatt suffered serious injuries during a May 2016 knife attack

RCMP’s use of force in arrest of Island man not excessive, judge rules

Campbell River man high on cocaine led high speed chase through city’s downtown

VIDEO: U.S. Congress to probe whether Trump told lawyer Cohen to lie

At issue is a BuzzFeed News report that about negotiations over a Moscow real estate project

Rookie Demko backstops Canucks to 4-3 win over Sabres

Young Vancouver goalie makes 36 saves to turn away Buffalo

Charges upgraded against mother of murdered B.C. girl

Kerryann Lewis now faces first- rather than second-degree murder in the death of Aaliyah Rosa.

UPDATE: Injured firefighter in stable condition

Kelowna fire crews responded to a blaze at Pope’sGallery of BC Art & Photography on Friday

Rare ‘super blood wolf moon’ takes to the skies this Sunday

Celestial event happens only three times this century

Arrest made after historic B.C. church hit by arson

The fire at the 150-year-old Murray United Church in Merritt was considered a possible hate crime

B.C. dangerous offender in court for violating no-contact order, sends letter to victim

Wayne Belleville was shocked to see a letter addressed to him from his shooter, Ronald Teneycke

Man blames his loud car radio, sirens for crash with B.C. ambulance

Tribunal rejects bid to recoup ICBC costs after crash deemed 100-per-cent his fault

Ferry from Port Hardy to Bella Coola expected to set sail this summer

Its first in-service route will sail in central coast waters on May 18, 2019.

Most Read