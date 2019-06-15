10 facts about Father’s Day

Did you know that the special day for dads was first celebrated in 1910?

In honor of fathers everywhere, here are 10 facts about the day we spend celebrating them:

  1. Father’s Day falls on every third Sunday in June.
  2. The first Father’s Day was celebrated on June 19, 1910, in Washington State.
  3. Sonora Smart Dodd, who was raised by a widower, was inspired by Mother’s Day to seek out a day to honor fathers.
  4. The first event honoring fathers took place on July 5, 1908, during a sermon in West Virginia.
  5. The idea of Father’s Day may originate in pagan sun worship. Some branches of paganism see the Sun as the father of the universe.
  6. Father’s Day was almost cancelled when a movement arose to establish a combined holiday known as Parents’ Day.
  7. The Great Depression helped Father’s Day remain intact by forcing retailers to commercialize the holiday In parts of Europe and Latin America, fathers are celebrated on St. Joseph’s Day, which falls on March 19.
  8. In Thailand, the king’s birthday determines Father’s Day and is celebrated by donating blood and releasing captive animals.
  9. According to Fortune, Americans will spend a record US$16 billion on gifts for Father’s Day this year.

READ MORE: 5 of the best fathers in film

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Uniform refresh includes heritage jersey for Vancouver Canucks’ 50th season
Next story
VIDEO: 5 of the best fathers in film

Just Posted

Community profiles show social determinants of health

Reports depict life in Campbell River and other Strathcona communities

‘Free Willy’ bill to end whale captivity supported by MP Blaney

Blaney says law would have died without efforts by New Democrat MPs

VIDEO: Pickup truck smashes into Campbell River home

No injuries reported in Friday morning incident

Help needed in locating concrete pump stolen from Campbell River business

The pump is considered a very high value item to the business

As sea levels rise, Campbell River considers raised buildings and roads, extended breakwaters

City planning for one-metre sea level rise by 2100 amid human-caused climate change

10 facts about Father’s Day

Did you know that the special day for dads was first celebrated in 1910?

Cyclists competing in one of the toughest bike races on the planet pass through Fernie

Divide riders looking strong as they finish first leg of 4160 km race

You might not know these B.C. records are public

Hired a lawyer to file a civil claim? Those are published online

B.C. bus driver loses case to get job back after texting while driving full bus

An arbitator ruled that Tim Wesman’s phone usage was a “a reckless disregard for public safety”

Revamped B.C. Lions set to battle veteran Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Lions’ first test of the season will be a big one

No business case for Trans Mountain expansion, says former environment minister

Cabinet is expected to announce its decision on the expansion of the Alberta-to-B.C. pipeline by Tuesday

LETTER: British Columbia’s forest industry crisis being made worse

Andrew Wilkinson warns of regulatory overload by John Horgan’s NDP

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody 6 months after release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

Bears have killed 17 people in B.C. since 1986

Number of bear complaints and bears killed rose sharply during same period

Most Read