West Coast Wild Encounters

The West Coast’s wildlife may occasioally come by to say hello. Here is a highlight of unexpected visitors making the most of their adventures on the West Coast from whales, bears, to a herd of elk.
For more visit The West Coast Traveller.com
Favourite videos of West Coast Wildlife
Local police stop nine impaired drivers, respond to one major crash over last week
Other Island communities also receiving donations
Drivers should expect delays in the Willow Point area tomorrow (July 23)… Continue reading
Project taking place at Beaver Meadows Farm in Comox
Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid
B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death
The final moments of Samwel Uko’s life have been detailed in documents provided to his family
A First Nations member of the Canadian Armed forces was denied respectful care says family
Totem pole will stand overlooking the Skeena river, providing place for families to visit, remember
Leandro Lamar Roth is accused of assaulting a police officer, but remains at large
Nature Conservancy of Canada is asking people to slow down and help turtles cross the road
Matrix Gathergood confined to hospital for decision by Forensic Psychiatric Commission
No new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, Dr. Bonnie Henry says
The amended order includes a ban on self-serve liquor lines and puts stop to dance floors
Spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases leads to worries for food services industry
Greater Victoria resident jumped into ‘superhero mode’ when she saw the scene
Two bystanders provided CPR on scene