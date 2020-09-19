Victoria, Vancouver Island earn global ‘Safe Travels’ Stamp

Tool helps travellers identify tourism experiences that meet health and safety protocols

Vancouver Island has earned international recognition as a destination for safe travels.

Victoria and Vancouver Island have received the World Travel & Tourism Council’s Safe Travels stamp, designed to help travellers identify destinations and tourism businesses around the world that have adopted globally standardized health and hygiene protocols so visitors can experience “safe travels.”

Tourism Vancouver Island and Destination Greater Victoria joined in announcing the council’s stamp of approval.

“Receiving the use of this global tool is a ray of positivity on what will otherwise be a long, hard road for our visitor economy and tourism businesses this fall/winter,” says Anthony Everett, President & CEO, Tourism Vancouver Island. “We need to encourage British Columbians to keep travelling the Vancouver Island region, but in a safe and mindful way. Using this stamp will reassure visitors that tourism operators are providing experiences that meet required health and safety protocols.”

Paul Nursey, CEO of Destination Greater Victoria, credits members for adapting and innovating in response to COVID-19.

“Our members have adapted their operations during the pandemic, innovating to attract customers and provide a safe environment. The WTTC stamp will be a visual example of their amazing work,” Nursey says.

Tourism stakeholders in the Vancouver Island region can apply for use of the Safe Travels stamp through Tourism Vancouver Island here: vancouverisland.travel/safe-travels. Eligible businesses can use the stamp for their own promotion once they have met the health and hygiene protocols outlined by the WTTC.

Tourism Vancouver Island and Destination Greater Victoria are committed to continuing to lead the Vancouver Island region’s tourism ecosystem and industry recovery through deep partnerships and collaboration.

More information on the WTTC global protocols and the list of destinations and associations around the world using the stamp, can be found here.

British Columbia Canada Tourism Victoria travel vancouverisland Victoria

Tourism Vancouver Island and Destination Victoria have received the World Travel & Tourism Council’s Safe Travels stamp, designed to help travellers identify destinations and tourism businesses around the world that have adopted globally standardized health and hygiene protocols so visitors can experience ‘safe travels.’ Jennifer Blyth photo

