Tag, Vancouver Island cyclists, you’re it!

International photo tagging game Bike Tag a hit with cyclists and expanding on Vancouver Island

Bike Tag, the international photo tagging game, has landed on Vancouver Island.

The game starts with a photo of a bike in a mystery public location, along with a clue as to its whereabouts. Participants find that location, take a photo of their bike at that location, then go to a new location, take a photo there, and upload both photos to the site, along with a clue about the new location.

It’s a simple, fun way to add some excitement to your exercise. But you have to be quick. Only one person is allowed to lay claim to each photo ‘discovery.’

The game originated on the social media platform Reddit, but now has a website of its own: Biketag.org

The phenomenon started in Austin, Texas, and has since branched out to numerous American cities, as well as Vancouver, Abbotsford, and even a few European cities, Vienna, Austria, and Inverness, Scotland.

And now the Comox Valley.

“I originally just found it while I was browsing the internet,” he says. “So I went there and found out Comox wasn’t on it. Basically, all I did was send an email to one of the fellows who started it — a moderator — and said the Comox Valley is a wonderful place for cyclists, how do we get on this? And he added us.”

The local landing page is currently listed as ‘Comox’ but Garfuik is working on getting that changed to ‘Comox Valley.’

“I will be trying to get that changed because I don’t want people to limit themselves. There are so many places in the entire Valley to discover.”

Gafuik says there are many reasons to get involved.

“It gets people out, riding and taking pictures, but as time goes by, there will be spots listed that we would have never thought of visiting,” he says. “I am hoping that this starts off with easily enough recognizable locations, that people will get involved.”

Gafuik says he expects the game to really take off, considering the number of cycling enthusiasts in the Valley.

“I really think more people will get involved, because you can do it as an individual, or it can be a grandparent riding with a grandchild, because there are no age limitations. I’m 76.”

While the Comox game has only a few hits, some of the other cities have hundreds of rounds already filed.

“Portland has almost 400 rounds already,” said Gafuik.

Please note that Provincial Health Protocols currently advise against travelling outside your region to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

