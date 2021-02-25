A beautiful sunny afternoon showcasing Mount Cain in all its glory. (Kimberley Kufaas Photography)

Mount Cain gets grant funding to construct new day lodge

The North Island ski hill has been awarded $874,000.

Vancouver Island’s Mount Cain has been awarded $874,000 to construct a new day lodge to house services and support a move to summer operations.

The funding is a part of B.C.’s $10-billion COVID-19 response, including grants totalling $20 million for 38 rural projects. The response also includes StrongerBC: BC’s Economic Recovery Plan, which protects people’s health and livelihoods while supporting businesses and communities.

“We are working to support economic recovery in every corner of the province, so families and communities can get through the pandemic and start looking towards their futures again,” Premier John Horgan said via news release. “These shovel-ready projects will put people living in rural British Columbia back to work immediately and support building diversified economies in their communities.”

Rural Economic Recovery program grants will support communities recovering from the economic impacts of COVID-19 and build their economies for the future.

Funding for Indigenous government and organization, local government and not-for-profit projects will support immediate job creation through construction. Upgrades to municipal or Indigenous-owned industrial parks, airport expansions, marine access facilities, destination trail networks and improvements to rural-based mountain resorts will also help rural communities grow and diversify their economies.

