Miracle Beach Provincial Park to receive infrastructure upgrades

Miracle Beach Provincial Park is slated to receive $100,000 in infrastructure improvements, including efforts to increase its accessibility and the addition of a bicycle flow track.

The work is part of $21.5 million BC Parks will be investing over the next three years to expand outdoor recreation, including new campsites, trails and facility upgrades. In an Oct. 4 announcement, the province listed 10 parks that will receive upgrades under this program, but said other projects will be included.

The work at Miracle Beach will enhance the accessibility of multi-use trails throughout the park, by connecting the day-use area with the campground. This work will build on recent work done in the day-use area.

Another change at Miracle Beach will be the construction of a bicycle flow track, as response to increased user demand for cycling infrastructure, said David Karn, Ministry of Environment public affairs officer, in an email. This system will be a small, single-track trail accessible to different ages and abilities.

“It’s a learning tool that promotes cycling skill development that’s fun for all ages,” said Karn.

“This year has been another exceptionally busy season for BC Parks with more people than ever seeking the benefits to their health and well-being that nature and open spaces provide,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

“Caring for and expanding BC Parks is an investment in a healthy future. These new projects provide even more people with the opportunity to explore and experience British Columbia’s spectacular beauty and retain the vitally important connection to nature.”

