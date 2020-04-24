Hikers admiring the view from Crest Mountain over the Elk River, Strathcona Park. Photo by Philip Stone

Get away from it all at Strathcona Provincial Park

Discover freshwater lakes for paddlers and anglers, excellent hiking and camping

Vancouver Island’s Strathcona Provincial Park is renowned for its stunning scenery, but beyond the picture perfect vistas are a wide variety of outdoor pursuits, including excellent hiking, freshwater lakes for paddlers and anglers and camping opportunities.

… and a little history!

In fact, designated in 1911, Strathcona is British Columbia’s oldest provincial park, and encompasses 248,669 hectares.

Here’s a look at what you’ll find.

Located almost in the centre of Vancouver Island, this rugged mountain wilderness spans more than 250,000 hectares.

Strathcona summers are pleasantly warm, and winters fairly mild, with heavy snowfalls typical at higher elevations, where it can linger into late spring an summer.

The area in and around Buttle Lake, and Forbidden Plateau offer a variety of visitor-oriented developments, but the rest of the park is largely undeveloped and appeals primarily to people seeking wilderness escapes, hiking or backpacking into the alpine regions.

Buttle Lake and the many other lakes and waterways can provide good fishing in season for Cutthroat, Rainbow and Dolly Varden trout.

Find Della Falls, whose drop of 440 metres over three cascades makes it one of the highest waterfalls in Canada, in the southern remote section of the park with the trailhead only accessible by boat at the northwest end of Great Central Lake.

And the highest point on Vancouver Island, the Golden Hinde (elevation 2,200 metres), stands almost in the centre of Strathcona to the west of Buttle Lake.

Canoes beached at Buttle Lake marine campground in Strathcona Provincial Park. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Strathcona Park benefits from excellent adjoining commercial facilities such as the Strathcona Park Lodge and Outdoor Education Centre, which offers outdoor education and wilderness skills training. The nearby communities of Campbell River, the Comox Valley, Gold River, Tofino and Port Alberni offer a full range of visitor services.

Mount Washington Alpine Resort, located adjacent to the park, offers extensive alpine and nordic skiing opportunities, as well as a variety of winter and summer recreation facilities.

Be sure to plan ahead before you go, be prepared for changeable weather – visit bcparks.ca for maps and information.

BC’s provincial parks are closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but to plan for future adventures here and throughout the West Coast, visit westcoasttraveller.com.

British ColumbiaCanadaHikingparkstravelvancouverisland

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Discover Campbell River

Just Posted

Campbell River Mounties remember Nova Scotia victims with moment of silence

Campbell River RCMP officers joined their colleagues around the country in holding… Continue reading

Campbell River City Council changing regular meeting start time to 3 p.m.

Meetings are held using digital technology rather than in-person

Storey Creek re-opened to members April 22, poised to re-open for non-members Saturday

Quadra Island Golf Club, Campbell River Golf and Country Club remain closed

Strathcona Regional District approves borrowing bylaw for Quadra Island sewer project

Grant application filed for remaining costs on project

SRD plans to purchase Campbell River tourism-based radio station

Regional board to vote on issue Wednesday

Motorcycles motor past Nanaimo hospital as a show of support

Riders wish to show appreciation, and they also want to get out of the house, organizer says

Help the Campbell River Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Don’t use fireworks, bear bangers to celebrate health-care workers: RCMP

Squamish Mounties say they’ve received three complaints this past week for sounds similar to gun shots

Citizens’ watchdog group calls on MPs to cut their salaries amid COVID-19

Elected MPs, senators and the governor general received their annual pay raises on April 1

Shakedown and Sunfest rescheduled for summer 2021

Ticket holders can get refunds or credit for future events

Gangs changing tactics as closed borders, COVID-19 deal impact

Police are also seeing drugs laced with more cutting agents because of the lack of supply

Man arrested for threatening Victoria COVID-19 testing facility

Man called 811 information line with threats

UPDATE: RCMP give all clear after report of shots in Halifax

The emergency alert says police are investigating in a wooded area

Most Read