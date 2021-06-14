Campbell River is where the wild collides with the everyday, every day. It is also a place where technology could truly unlock the best of what the real world has to offer. Enter the Campbell River Collections. Tyler Cave photo

Discover the Campbell River Collection App: Perfectly curated experiences in the palm of your hand

It is surreal how harmonious and contrasting a real Campbell River experience is: you are in the city, but right in the middle of the wild. You have all the luxuries of modern living but with the raw beauty and access to nature at your fingertips. You can be golfing in the morning, riding ocean rapids in the afternoon, and take in a sunset and some seafood from an oceanfront patio at night.

Enter the Campbell River Collections – themed compilations of passion-based experiences in the palm of your hand that encourage and reward you to not only do what makes you feel good, but to try something more, something new and perhaps even something slightly out of your comfort zone. A platform created to be as rewarding as Campbell River itself.

All the collections are passion-based, allowing you to curate the perfect Campbell River vacation. Pick from collections like the Angler, for those who are all about fishing, or Nature Lover for those who love to explore the natural world.

The #CRiverCollection companion app and guide has a sole purpose to make every Campbell River experience more rewarding by sharing exclusive local insights and tips at each location so visitors and locals can get the most out of every experience. This region is chock-full of unexpected experiences and unsung locations, but without a local guide, it’s easy to miss out on everything our backyard has to offer.

Bundling various combinations of experiences, hotels, restaurants and vantage points create multiple itinerary ideas geared at “The Photographer” “The Family Escape” or “The Culture-Seeker” collections as examples. These collections offer a range of complimentary experiences to expand off the last one, making every visit fuller and more satisfying.

An interactive map gives coordinates to more than 60 participating check-in locations, and points collected along the way will offer exclusive access to money-can’t-buy experiences and custom swag as rewards at point redemption locations.

Still not convinced? Check out our 5 reasons why you should download the Campbell River Collection App.

Find hidden gems

From the best hikes and adventure tours, to the best spots in town to refuel with local food and beverages, we’ve got you covered! The Campbell River Collection app provides the most up-to-date information, making access to all this and more, easy to plan for.

Explore Safely

The app provides up-to-date COVID-19 safety protocols so you’ll always know what to expect while you’re exploring our region. Check out the tips, and support section in the app to find our COVID-19 safety guide. Or visit our COVID-19 page for current travel guidelines.

Get Access to Exclusive Rewards

The more you explore the more rewards you’ll earn. Experiences allow you to collect points that you can redeem for exclusive Campbell River merchandise at the visitor centre and a growing list of local businesses. Prizes include camping mugs, beach blankets, s’more kits, growlers and more!

Find Local Tips

Each experience in the app comes with a local tip to help you get the most out of the experience. Tips are customized by collection, giving you relevant local insights based on your interests, so you don’t miss out.

The app is a great way to experience all our city has to offer while staying safe and getting rewarded. Click here to download the app, and make sure to share your adventures using #DiscoverCampbellRiver and #CRiverCollection

Seeking more information? Our friendly and resourceful Visitor Experience team is always happy to help – by phone, in person, through social, and soon, out and about town in Toasty, our mobile visitor centre! Visit our virtual visitor centre to learn more.

Most Read