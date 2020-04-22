Discover Campbell River

Majestic mountains, breathtaking parks and wildlife adventures are on your doorstep

Campbell River offers a balanced lifestyle surrounded by enchanting nature.

With the waters of Discovery Passage, the shoreline and majestic mountains as a backdrop, Campbell River is the third-largest city on Vancouver Island, with a population of 32,000.

From eco-adventures and internationally renowned salmon fishing to skiing at Mount Washington, outdoor opportunities are abundant here. Explore nature’s getaways by visiting Elk Falls Provincial Park, take a wildlife tour of whales and bears, or go paddling in Campbell River’s many salt water coves.

Rich in cultural treasures, watch a live show at Tidemark Theatre or Rivercity Stage, visit the discovery passage aquarium, and explore local history at the Campbell River Museum.

Fine dining and boutique shopping to golfing, parks and trails for all ages and abilities, Campbell River has it all!

Facts

  • Canada’s first saltwater fishing pier is located next to the Government Wharf.
  • Strathcona Park is the largest and oldest provincial park on Vancouver Island.
  • The Pier House is known as the oldest house in town.
  • Campbell River, dubbed the “Salmon Capital of the World,” is famous for the Tyee salmon.

Weather

The climate in Campbell River is warm and temperate with comfortable summers and significant rainfall in the fall and winter months.

Getting Here

Vehicle: The Island Highway (19) is a scenic highway that leads to Campbell River from Nanaimo and Victoria.

Ferry: From Vancouver/Lower Mainland take the ferry from either Horseshoe Bay (West Vancouver) or from Tsawwassen to Nanaimo’s Departure Bay Terminal.

Flying: Campbell River Airport (YBL) has reliable services from Vancouver and Washington.

For more visit WestCoastTraveller or Campbell River Mirror

