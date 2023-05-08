Back row from left: Coach: Devon Rodgers, junior boy: Ethan Frehlick, senior boy: Aden Nettleton, and coach: Clem Fraser. Front row from left: Junior girl: Rhiannon Riopka, senior girl: Jordan Singer, bantam girl: Penelope Hawkes and bantam boy: Markus Lawrence. (Submitted by Bob Linde)

Back row from left: Coach: Devon Rodgers, junior boy: Ethan Frehlick, senior boy: Aden Nettleton, and coach: Clem Fraser. Front row from left: Junior girl: Rhiannon Riopka, senior girl: Jordan Singer, bantam girl: Penelope Hawkes and bantam boy: Markus Lawrence. (Submitted by Bob Linde)

Young Vancouver Island bowler crowned Canada’s best

Ethan Frehlick a national champ, winning junior division of 2023 Youth Bowl Canada Championships

Duncan is home to a young bowler who can knock them down like no other.

Ethan Frehlick brought home a national championship title after winning the junior division of the 2023 Youth Bowl Canada Championships held in Guelph, Ont., April 17-19.

In his second consecutive nationals, Frehlick ran away from his competitors by winning 10 of 12 matches to lock down the first step ladder position. Frehlick averaged 192 on his way to facing Manitoba’s Lyrick Isfjord in the final.

“Our B.C. champ was too strong and powered his way to the gold medal with a comfortable 160-128 win for his first national championship,” coach Bob Linde said.

Frehlick was one of four Duncan youth representing Team B.C. at the event. Joining the champ were Markus Lawrence in the bantam boys division, Adam Nettleton in the senior boys division, and Penelope Hawkes in the bantam girls division.

The national bowling event had kicked off with the combo team events in which each province had their bantam, junior and senior champions bowling a round robin format against six other provincial teams.

Frehlick won two matches while posting 164.83 through six games, while the senior, Nettleton, did well to win two matches and averaged 207.83. Lawrence averaged 116.83 in the bantam slot, winning one match.

“The boys took seven points from their matches to gain sixth place,” Linde said.

In the girl’s combo event, Hawkes picked up a single win and averaged 90.17. Her junior and senior teammates both representing Splitsville Entertainment Centre in Nanaimo, also won a game apiece giving the B.C. girls seventh place in the event.

Not quite as good as Frehlick’s golden effort, Duncan’s other bowlers also fared well.

In singles play Lawrence won one match averaging 132.75 through the double round robin format.

“Markus was pleased to make 17 pins over his league average and made many new bowling friends on his first trip to nationals,” Linde noted.

Aden Nettleton won three matches in senior boys averaging 191.33 for sixth place in the country while Hawkes improved in the singles event, winning three matches and jumping up to an average of 108.25 to also earn sixth.

READ MORE: Duncan’s youth bowlers earn tickets to nationals

cowichan valley

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Falling Leafs and 4 other things to know about the NHL playoffs
Next story
Report: The Weeknd becomes latest celebrity attached to bid for NHL’s Senators

Just Posted

Quadra RCMP are searching for an alleged boat thief, who, in a twist resembling Cinderella, left their shoe behind. Photo Courtesy Quadra Island RCMP
Something only seen in fairy tales, sort of: Quadra Island Report May 01-07

Passengers enjoying a lunch stop at Blind Channel Resort on the History Boat Tour to Thurlow Islands. Photo courtesy Museum at Campbell River
Museum at Campbell River’s boat tours help explore coastal history

Workplace Language and Culture students with one of the facilitators during a class that takes place at the Immigrant Welcome Centre office three evenings a week. Photo courtesy Immigrant Welcome Centre
North Island newcomers get free workplace-oriented language and culture training

(File photo by BLACK PRESS)
Paramedic shortages still plagues Quadra Island, but remedies may be in the works

Pop-up banner image