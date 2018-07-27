Young Campbell River goalie gets a thrill

Local goaltender Cole Anderosov, 8, got quite a treat recently.

While playing for Team BC in the Brick Series tournament in Vancouver July 12 to 15, he not only got to start three of the seven games in which the team took the ice, he also got to work with ex-Canuck Dan Cloutier as his goalie coach.

Anderosov was selected to the team after his performance winning gold with his Island Stars squad earlier in this spring, according to his father, Ray.

“He only had three goals against and had two shutouts with a 0.903 save percentage through the tournament and won gold against the Jr. Boston Bruins,” his father says excitedly, obviously proud of the young ’tender.