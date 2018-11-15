You eat so kids can ride

Every Kid Deserves a Bike and as many of you know, we have been collecting bikes for a couple of weeks now for this year’s Bikes for Kids program.

It’s going well and we have already been working some magic on these bikes to make them Christmas tree worthy.

This year we also want to supply some brand new bikes for the kids, and Boston Pizza is stepping up once again to help the community.

So this is your chance to help some great kids with almost no effort.

Go to Boston Pizza on Wednesday, Nov. 21 and have dinner.

Make it a date night with your Honey, take the kids out for a mid-week break, or just go have some appies and a drink with your buddies.

Tell your wait staff you are there for the Bikes for Kids program and Boston Pizza will donate 10 per cent of your bill to Bikes for Kids.

You have a great night out, and Boston Pizza supports the kids.

That’s a Win Win.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ … to Boston Pizza…

